KAY-LEE JO HENDRON
Glide senior
Sport: Track & field.
Events: Discus, shot put.
Age: 17.
Interests/Hobbies: Soccer, concession stand volunteer, hiking.
GPA: 3.67.
College Plans: Will attend community college and compete in track.
Performance: Won the discus title at the Class 2A state meet with a throw of 127 feet, 11 inches at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Finished second in the shot put (35-11). Had season bests of 135-3 and 37-7 1/2.
Quotable: "(Winning state) meant a lot, but I'd feel different if it was at Hayward (Field, which is currently being renovated). Still, it was pretty cool. I was nervous, but once I got my throw in I was fine. I felt pretty good about the shot put ... I was seeded fourth and got second."
Glide head coach Aaron Towne: "I've been coaching Kaylee since the seventh grade and she's a great kid. She works hard and is super competitive."
