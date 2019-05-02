TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor
MACKENZII PHILLIPS
Douglas sophomore
Sport: Track & field.
Events: Javelin, long jump, high jump, 100, 200, 100 hurdles, discus, triple jump.
Age: 15.
Interests/Hobbies: Volleyball, basketball, going to the movies, taking care of animals, hanging out with friends.
GPA: 4.0.
Favorite Athletes: Mackenzie Little, an NCAA champion javelin thrower for Stanford; Germany’s Thomas Rohler, the 2016 Olympic javelin champion.
Performance: Won the javelin with a personal best 139 feet, 8 inches at the Lithia Track and Field Invitational in Klamath Falls.
Quotable: “I just did one event (for the Lithia meet) and focusing on the javelin helped. I’m most definitely pleased. I told my mom I was throwing 140 and I got close to it. It was just a matter of relaxing and knowing I can throw far. It was very important to me to do that before district and it felt really good.”
Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
