GAVIN EASTWOOD
Sutherlin junior
Sport: Track & field.
Events: High jump, triple jump, 200, shot put.
Age: 16.
Interests/Hobbies: Riding dirt bikes, BMX bikes, hunting, FFA, welding, football.
GPA: 3.3.
Favorite Athlete: Wade Erb, former Mitchell high jumper.
Performance: Won the high jump title, clearing a personal record 6-6 on his final attempt in the Class 3A state meet at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham. Improved his high jump PR from 5-11 to 6-6 this season.
Quotable: "I went in to state not knowing how I was going to go, but I was really excited to win and PR. I was pretty nervous the whole time, until another kid (Keenan Grant of Amity) right behind me went out. I missed my first two attempts at 6-4, so I decided to move up to 6-5 and made it. I'm very satisfied with how I did."
