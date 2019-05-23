GAVIN EASTWOOD

Sutherlin junior

Sport: Track & field.

Events: High jump, triple jump, 200, shot put.

Age: 16.

Interests/Hobbies: Riding dirt bikes, BMX bikes, hunting, FFA, welding, football.

GPA: 3.3.

Favorite Athlete: Wade Erb, former Mitchell high jumper.

Performance: Won the high jump title, clearing a personal record 6-6 on his final attempt in the Class 3A state meet at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham. Improved his high jump PR from 5-11 to 6-6 this season.

Quotable: "I went in to state not knowing how I was going to go, but I was really excited to win and PR. I was pretty nervous the whole time, until another kid (Keenan Grant of Amity) right behind me went out. I missed my first two attempts at 6-4, so I decided to move up to 6-5 and made it. I'm very satisfied with how I did."

