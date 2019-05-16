JARED HUNT
Camas Valley junior
Sport: Track & field.
Events: Javelin, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, long jump.
Age: 17.
Interests/Hobbies: Football, basketball, home-schooled, working at the orchard, fishing, working out with his father.
GPA: 3.5.
Favorite Athlete: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Performance: Won the javelin (170-0) and ran a leg on the first-place 4x100 relay (45.53) at the Class 1A Special District 2 meet last Saturday. Also qualified for state in the 4x400 relay (3:37.02). Ranks No. 1 in the state in 1A in the javelin at 172-6.
Quotable: "I feel pretty confident how state's going to go. I would love to win (the javelin), but my goal is to get over 180 (feet) — that's a pretty significant number to me. I don't think we'll blow anyone away in the 4x100, but we have a shot in the 4x400."
