KEVIN MEIER
Oakland junior
Sport: Track & field.
Events: High jump, long jump, triple jump, pole vault.
Age: 17.
Interests/Hobbies: Choir, plays tuba in band, FBLA.
GPA: 3.44.
Favorite Athlete: Simon Park, pole vaulter for South Eugene.
Performance: Won the high jump (5-10), long jump (19-11) and triple jump (43-8 1/2) at the Petersen Memorial Invitational in Winston. Set a new school record in the triple jump, topping his previous PR by well over a foot.
Quotable: "It was one of the best meets I've had in a long time. I PR'd in two events (long jump and triple jump) and it was a really good day for me. I've been trying to beat that record (in the TJ) since my freshman year, so that's a huge milestone for me. I'm hoping I can continue to improve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.