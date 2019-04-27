KLAMATH FALLS — Douglas sophomore Mackenzii Phillips set a personal best in the girls javelin on Saturday in the Lithia Track and Field Invitational at Mazama High School.
Phillips, the Class 4A state champion in the javelin as a freshman, won the event with a throw of 139 feet, 8 inches.
Glendale freshman Elijah Wytcherly broke his PR in the high jump, clearing 6-1 for a runner-up finish. He also placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (18.40) and was ninth in the javelin (126-5).
Junior Neveah Poore of Douglas finished fourth in the girls pole vault (8-0). The Douglas 4x100 relay team of Gavin Gilmore, Holden Schuster, Daniel Jellison and Reston James finished eighth (50.60).
The Summit girls (106 points) and Mazama boys (129) won team titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.