GILCHRIST — Freshman Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale won the javelin and high jump in the Gilchrist Small Schools Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.
Wytcherley threw the javelin 141-8 and cleared 6-1 in the high jump. Sophomore Faith Wytcherley won the girls javelin (106-3) and finished second in the discus (83-5).
Brody Lee placed third in the shot put (39-4) for the Pirates.
