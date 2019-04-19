REEDSPORT — Elkton sophomore Margaret Byle was a triple winner at the Coastal Classic track and field meet on Friday at Reedsport High School.
Byle won the girls 100 meters (13.14 seconds), 200 (28.14) and 400 (1:06.81), leading the Elks to second place in the team standings.
The other winner for the Elks was Sadie Olson in the discus (102-9).
Winning events for Reedsport were Ben Fowler in the 100 (12.18), Jacob Dukovich in the shot put (35-8 1/2), Elsa Frakes in the girls 800 (3:03.77) and Ashley Schuttpelz in the girls 1,500 (6:07.34) and 3,000 (13:25.37).
Yoncalla got wins from freshman Emalie Sprinkle in the girls long jump (12-9) and triple jump (28-3 1/2), Ian Sprinkle in the discus (109-7), Bryan Allen in the javelin (133-3), Dominic Aguilar in the long jump (18-1), and the 4x400 relay team of Allen, Tyler Davis, Dylan Grichar and Elijah Allen (4:26.97).
The Yoncalla boys finished second overall in their meet.
Finishing first for Riddle were freshman Hayden Perez in the 1,500 (5:01.97) and William Nickols in the 110 hurdles (20.52).
BOYS TEAM SCORES — Myrtle Point 154, Yoncalla 110, Reedsport 84, McKenzie 79, Riddle 43, Gold Beach 26, Elkton 11, Milo Adventist 11.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES — Myrtle Point 121, Elkton 80, Yoncalla 59, Gold Beach 55.5, Reedsport 55, McKenzie 43.5, Milo Adventist 15.5, Riddle .5.
