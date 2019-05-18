Noel Krissie of Camas Valley, Kaylee Hendron and Dillon Towne of Glide, Gavin Eastwood of Sutherlin and Sadie Olson of Elkton won individual championships on the final day of the Class 3A, 2A and 1A state track and field meets on Saturday.
Also capturing a state crown was the Sutherlin girls 4x100-meter relay team of Jadyn Vermillion, Mallory Turner, Shakiyah Candelaria and Sierra Nielsen.
Krissie won the 1A girls 100 meters in 12.78 seconds at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. She also finished second in the 200 (26.71).
Hendron won the 2A girls discus with a throw of 127 feet, 11 inches. She was second in the shot put (35-11).
Towne won his third straight state discus title and first in 2A, throwing 158-0.
Eastwood cleared a PR 6-6 to win the 3A high jump at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham. Olson won the 1A discus with a throw of 117-9.
The Sutherlin girls quartet clocked 50.25 to win the gold.
Wyatt Smith of Oakland was the 2A runner-up in the 1,500 (4:12.62) and 800 (2:02.46). Joy DeRoss of Camas Valley was second in the 1A girls shot (36-1 2/2) and discus (108-3), India Dishman of Glide finished second in the 2A girls discus (112-10) and Bryson Wolfe of C.V. was second in the 1A 400 (51.83).
Vermillion capped off an outstanding state meet with runner-up performances in the 200 (26.44) and triple jump (33-6).
Finishing third were Kevin Meier of Oakland in the 2A long jump (20-10 3/4), Margaret Byle of Elkton in the 1A girls 400 (1:02.01), Moriah Michaels of Days Creek in the 1A girls 200 (26.91), Jolyn Vogel-Hunt of Oakland in the 2A girls 100 hurdles (16.90), Johanna Simonson of Oakland in the 2A girls pole vault (8-9) and Hadley Brooksby of Oakland in the 2A girls triple jump (33-8).
