RIDDLE — Glendale freshman Elijah Wytcherley won the 110-meter hurdles, javelin, high jump and long jump at the Small Schools on the Dirt track and field meet on Thursday at Riddle High School.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Riddle 94, Glendale 74, Umpqua Valley Christian 42, Canyonville Academy 39.
Event Winners
100 — Hunter Buchanan, R, 12.60. 200 — Hunter Buchanan, R, 26.25. 400 — Quaid Fergueson, UVC, 58.54. 800 — Hayden Perez, R, 2:29.00. 1,500 — Hayden Perez, R, 5:20.00. 3,000 — Josiah Vincent, C, 11:09.86. 110 HURDLES — Elijah Wytcherley, G, 18.28. SHOT PUT — Braden Wilborn, R, 36-2 1/2. DISCUS — Hunter Buchanan, R, 101-6. JAVELIN — Elijah Wytcherley, G, 139-7. HIGH JUMP — Elijah Wytcherley, G, 5-8. LONG JUMP — Elijah Wytcherley, G, 16-9 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Riddle 79, Glendale 46, Canyonville Academy 36, Umpqua Valley Christian 20.
Event Winners
100 — Alexzandra Miles, R, 14.24. 200 — Lily Allen, C, 28.14. 400 — Lily Allen, C, 1:04.00. 800 — Hannah Hull, UVC, 3:25.00. 1,500 — Hannah Hull, UVC, 6:29.00. 100 HURDLES — Alexzandra Miles, R, 18.59. SHOT PUT — Raylynn Scott, R, 24-1. DISCUS — Faith Wytcherley, G, 74-4. JAVELIN — Faith Wytcherley, G, 90-0. LONG JUMP — Kiara Swanson, G, 11-8. TRIPLE JUMP — Carolynn Short, R, 21-11.
