GLIDE — The Glide boys and girls track and field teams both won three-way meets with Oakland and Waldport on Wednesday at the Glide track.
Dillon Towne won a pair of events for the Wildcats, taking first in the shot put (46-5) and discus (163-11 1/2).
Oakland had three athletes each win two individual events: Easton West was first in the 200 (24.31) and 400 (55.05), Colton Langdon won the 110 hurdles (16.16) and 300 hurdles (46.32) and Kevin Meier captured the high jump (5-4) and triple jump (42-1).
In the girls' meet, Holly Floto of Glide won the long jump (14-4) and triple jump (32-3) and ran a leg on the first place 4x400 relay. Kaylee Hendron won the shot put (35-9) and discus (129-9 1/2).
Sarah Sigl of Oakland took first in the 100 hurdles (17.96) and 300 hurdles (55.00).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 230.5, Oakland 158.33, Waldport 143.16.
100 — 1. Benjamin Olsen, O, 12.94; 2. Austin Warner, G, 13.57; 3. Caleb Chastain, O, 13.97. 200 — 1. Easton West, O, 24.31; 2. Ramon Topete, W, 25.20; 3. Simon Hooper, G, 25.24. 400 — 1. Easton West, O, 55.05; 2. Austin Booker, W, 55.98; 3. Caleb Thomas, G, 57.35. 800 — 1. Marcus Carlson, O, 2:18.20; 2. Malachi Wilson, W, 2:23.57; 3. Matthew Shepherd, W, 2:24.82. 1,500 — 1. Malachi Wilson, W, 5:01.32; 2. Dylan Davis, G, 5:01.92; 3. Andrew Irwin, W, 5:04.82. 3,000 — 1. Wyatt Smith, O, 10:25.83; 2. Dylan Davis, G, 11:27.39; 3. Nathan Masiel, G, 11:35.10. 110 HURDLES — 1. Colton Langdon, O, 15.16. 300 HURDLES — 1. Colton Langdon, O, 46.32; 2. Nathabn Masiel, G, 52.39; 3. Austin Warner, G, 54.25. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Waldport (Austin Booker, Zak Holsey, Wyatt Schrock, Ramon Topete), 47.07; 2. Glide (Gio Allison, Cayden Kangiser, Isaiah Jordan, Zach Holland), 47.69. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Simon Hooper, Caleb Thomas, Isaiah Jordan, Zach Holland), 3:55.68. SHOT PUT — 1. Dillon Towne, G, 46-5; 2. Zach Vigil, G, 39-3; 3. Anthony Locke, W, 36-2. DISCUS — 1. Dillon Towne, G, 163-11 1/2; 2. Zach Vigil, G, 124-6; 3. Cayden Kangiser, G, 106-8. JAVELIN — 1. Zach Holland, G, 184-11; 2. Dillon Towne, G, 143-8; 3. Ramon Topete, W, 124-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Kevin Meier, O, 5-4; 2. Ramon Topete, W, 5-2; 3. Simon Hooper, G, 5-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Jack Mornarich, G, 8-6; 2. Timmy Sigl, O, 8-0; 3. Ross Graves, O, 7-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Austin Booker, W, 18-9; 2. Kevin Meier, O, 17-8; 3. Zak Holsey, W, 17-8. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Kevin Meier, O, 42-1; 2. Austin Booker, W, 37-10 1/2; 3. Ethan Espinosa, G, 35-5.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 215.5, Waldport 173, Oakland 119.5.
100 — 1. Cameron Fortmeyer, W, 14.20; 2. Brooklyn McElroy, W, 14.35; 3. Marta Holmes-Sipal, O, 14.52. 200 — 1. Hadassah Wilson, W, 28.57; 2. Emmilee Carpenter, G, 30.85; 3. Brooklyn McElroy, W, 31.17. 400 — 1. Hadassah Wilson, W, 1:04.10; 2. Holly Floto, G, 1:05.47; 3. Alicia Gordon, W, 1:10.84. 800 — 1. Alicia Gordon, W, 2:53.64; 2. Miranda Rubrecht, G, 3:01.30; 3. Hailey Schultz, O, 3:25.92. 1,500 — 1. Miranda Rubrecht, G, 6:05.91; 2. Dessa Burgess, O, 7:08.19; 3. Hailey Schultz, O, 7:15.56. 100 HURDLES — 1. Sarah Sigl, O, 17.96; 2. Marta Holmes-Sipal, O, 18.83; 3. Amberlee Jones, G, 18.93. 300 HURDLES — 1. Sarah Sigl, O, 55.00; 2. Marta Holmes-Sipal, O, 57.23; 3. Akasha Reich, W, 58.32. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Waldport (Cameron Fortmeyer, Baylee McElroy, Hadassah Wilson, Akasha Reich), 55.54; 2. Glide (Kylie Anderson, Johanna Pope, Lilly Reddick, Amberlee Jones), 56.52. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Glide (Holly Floto, Shaina Jordan, Miranda Rubrecht, Johanna Pope), 4:47.79; 2. Waldport, 5:10.25. SHOT PUT — 1. Kaylee Hendron, G, 35-9; 2. Kylie Anderson, G, 32-0; 3. Cassidy Jones, O, 30-7. DISCUS — 1. Kaylee Hendron, G, 129-9 1/2; 2. India Dishman, G, 113-2 1/2; 3. Haleigh Towne, G, 87-1 1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Johanna Pope, G, 111-5; 2. Kylie Anderson, G, 84-9; 3. Kylie Rubrecht, G, 80-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Kierstan Piontek, W, 4-6; 2. Jessica Dooley, W, 4-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Amberlee Jones, G, 6-6; 2. Regan Deardorff, G, 6-0; 3. Jessica Dooley, W, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Holly Floto, G, 14-4; 2. Hadassah Wilson, W, 14-2; 3. Johanna Pope, G, 13-6. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Holly Floto, G, 32-3; 2. Kylie Burk, W, 29-1 1/2; 3. Taya Nehl, G, 28-3.
