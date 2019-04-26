REEDSPORT — Hadley Brooksby of Oakland, Margaret Byle of Elkton and Dillon Towne of Glide each won three individual events at the Jack Blum Invitational track and field meet on Thursday at Reedsport Community Charter School.
Brooksby won the girls high jump (4-8), long jump (15-2) and triple jump (33-5). Byle finished first in the 100 (13.04), 200 (27.61) and 400 (1:05.27). Towne was first in the shot put (46-1/2), discus (158-1 1/2) and javelin (134-4).
The Glide boys and Oakland girls won team titles.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 124, Oakland 115.5, Coquille 111, Myrtle Point 92.5, Oakridge 54, Reedsport 49, Yoncalla 35, Gold Beach 19, Siletz Valley 4, Elkton 1.
Event Winners
100 — Easton West, Oakl, 11.65. 200 — Easton West, Oakl, 23.99. 400 — Rogun Weigel, Coq, 54.45. 800 — Isaac Whitney, Oakr, 2:10.08. 1,500 — Garrett Baird, Coq, 4:52.31. 3,000 — Isaac Whitney, Oakr, 9:54.96. 110 HURDLES — Colton Langdon, Oakl, 15.66. 300 HURDLES — Colton Langdon, Oakl, 43.19. 4x100 RELAY — Coquille (Grady Arritola, Jace Haagen, Rogun Weigel, Garrett Gardner), 47.90. 4x400 RELAY — Oakridge (Hunter Ketch, Mason Ketch, Isaac Whitney, Ashton Tilton), 4:20.27. SHOT PUT — 1. Dillon Towne, Gli, 46-1/2. DISCUS — Dillon Towne, Gli, 158-1 1/2. JAVELIN — Dillon Towne, Gli, 134-4. HIGH JUMP — James Ricker, Oakr, 5-4. POLE VAULT — Brody Priest, Ree, 10-0. LONG JUMP — Jose Medina, MP, 18-11. TRIPLE JUMP — Jayden Henry, Oakl, 40-2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 122, Glide 93, Coquille 74, Elkton 67, Oakridge 52, Myrtle Point 52, Yoncalla 31, Gold Beach 22, Reedsport 7.
Event Winners
100 — Margaret Byle, Elk, 13.04. 200 — Margaret Byle, Elk, 27.61. 400 — Margaret Byle, Elk, 1:05.27. 800 — Sarah Nicholson, MP, 2:36.40. 1,500 — Katharine Abbott, Oakr, 5:18.68. 3,000 — Katherine Abbott, Oakr, 11:42.54. 100 HURDLES — Amberlee Jones, Oakl, 17.72. 300 HURDLES — Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 51.76. 4x100 RELAY — Oakland (Marta Holmes-Sipal, Sarah Sigl, Johanna Simonson, Nyevilann Carlile), 55.81. 4x400 RELAY — Oakridge (Kayden Davidson, Ailah Altemus, McKenzie Probst, Kristyn Madden), 4:42.82. SHOT PUT — Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 36-4 1/4. DISCUS — Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 129-6 1/2. JAVELIN — Kailina Hamilton, GB, 90-2. HIGH JUMP — Hadley Brooksby, Oakl, 4-8. POLE VAULT — Johanna Simonson, Oakl, 8-6. LONG JUMP — Hadley Brooksby, Oakl, 15-2. TRIPLE JUMP — Hadley Brooksby, Oakl, 33-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.