CROW — The Glide girls track and field team won eight events and finished first in the Cinder Classic on Tuesday at Crow High School.
Dillon Towne won the shot put (49-9 1/4) and discus (161-2), leading the Glide boys to second in their meet.
Kaylee Hendron and Johanna Pope each won a pair of events for the Glide girls. Hendron finished first in the shot put (37-7 1/2) and discus (129-9), while Pope won the long jump (13-8 3/4) and javelin (101-2).
Freshman Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale took first in the long jump (17-1 1/2) and high jump (5-8).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Crow 194, Glide 161, Bandon 91, Oregon School for the Deaf 83, Glendale 35, Milo 18, Alsea 4.
Individual Winners
100 — Alexander Garcia, OSD, 11.95. 200 — Alexander Garcia, OSD, 24.26. 400 — Jacob Breding, Cr, 55.82. 800 — Ethan Clark, Cr, 2:30.50. 1,500 — Joel Perry, Cr, 4:41.83. 3,000 — Joel Perry, Cr, 10:24.24. 110 HURDLES — River Thompson, OSD, 19.16. 300 HURDLES — Austin Hodgson, Cr, 49.72. 4x100 RELAY — Glide (Gio Allison, Cayden Kangiser, Isaiah Jordan, Zach Holland), 48.32. 4x400 RELAY — Crow (Shawn Recca, Jacob Breding, Kenton Sparks, Joel Perry), 3:51.23. SHOT PUT — Dillon Towne, Gli, 49-9 1/4. DISCUS — Dillon Towne, Gli, 161-2. JAVELIN — Zach Holland, Gli, 193-4. HIGH JUMP — Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 5-8. POLE VAULT — Hunter Angove, B, 12-1. LONG JUMP — Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 17-1 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — Trevor Angove, B, 37-7. HAMMER — Mark Simonsen, Cr, 120-5.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Glide 181, Bandon 119, Crow 114, Glendale 24, Alsea 18, Milo 17, Oregon School for the Deaf 14.
Individual Winners
100 — Hannah Blackard, B, 14.74. 200 — Trystin Bacher, Cr, 30.96. 400 — Holly Floto, Gli, 1:06.42. 800 — Holly Hutton, B, 2:36.01. 1,500 — Hannah Wayne, B, 6:22.84. 3,000 — Megan Green, Cr, 12:10.89. 100 HURDLES — Amberlee Jones, Gli, 18.38. 300 HURDLES — Jenny Himmelrick, B, 58.59. 4x100 RELAY — Glide (Kylie Anderson, Holly Floto, Lilly Reddick, Amberlee Jones), 57.00. 4x400 RELAY — Bandon (Hannah Wayne, Shannon Smith, Aunika Miller, Holly Hutton), 4:50.81. SHOT PUT — Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 37-7 1/2. DISCUS — Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 129-9. JAVELIN — Johanna Pope, Gli, 101-2. HIGH JUMP — Emmilee Carpenter, Gli, 4-0. POLE VAULT — Madison May, Cr, 8-6. LONG JUMP — Johanna Pope, Gli, 13-8 3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — Jessica Carlisle, A, 35-9 1/2. HAMMER — Jenna O'Deay, OSD, 60-4.
