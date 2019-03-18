SPRINGFIELD — Glide throwers took the top spot at half of the events at Saturday's Harvey Lewellen Throws Invitational at Thurston High School.
Dillon Towne won the shot put (47-6) and discus (151-11) in the boys' competition and Kaylee Hendron won the girls' discus with a 119-10 throw.
Hendron finished second in shot put (33-4 1/2) and Glide senior India Dishman was runner-up in discus (101-1).
Roseburg senior Juan Macias won the boys' javelin with a 144-5 throw. As a team the Roseburg boys won the javelin event.
“The boys did a great job taking first in the throwers relay, lots of potential coming this season with a great group of athletes," RHS throws coach Stephanie Hutchins said. "Looking forward to Juan really popping one this season.”
Gretchen Lucido of Roseburg won the girls' javelin event (110-1).
"She’s coming out strong this season and is determined to be successful in the javelin, as well as in all her throw events," RHS head coach Gwen Bartlett said. "She’s a tremendous leader by example and I’m proud of her efforts."
Roseburg's Carson Ellis finished third in shot put (46-0) and fourth in javelin (144-5).
Top 3 and Top 10 Douglas County finishers
Boys
Shot put — 1. Dillon Towne, Glide, 47-6; 2. Grant Starck, Thurston, 46-7; 3. Carson Ellis, Roseburg, 46-0; 7. Hunter Hillard, Ro, 38-10. Discus — 1. Dillon Towne, G, 151-11; 2. Blake Garcia, Springfield, 136-5; 3. Caleb Parrot, Crook County, 131-1; 8. Jacob Dukovich, Reedsport, 116-7; 9. Zach Vigil, G, 110-0. Javelin — 1. Juan Macias, Ro, 144-5; 2. Colton Hallett, Th, 142-3; 3. Austin Watson, Th. 133-0; 4. Carson Ellis, Ro. 131-5; 6. Dillon Towne, G, 119-6; 8. Bridger Cox, G, 112-3; 10. Hunter Hillard, Ro, 110-0.
Girls
Shot put — 1. Kenna Woodward, CC, 33-6; 2. Kaylee Hendron, G, 33-4 1/2; 3. Kate Bakken, Spr, 33-3 1/2; 4. Gretchen Lucido, Ro, 33-1, 5. Samantha Klier, Re, 31-7 1/2; 6. Kylie Anderson, G, 29-2; 8. India Dishman, G, 26-6; 9. Jaden Warmouth, R, 25-7 1/2. Discus — 1. Kaylee Hendron, G, 119-10; 2. India Dishman, G, 101-1; 3. Kenna Woodward, CC< 92-6; 10. Gretchen Lucido, Ro, 73-3. Javelin — 1. Gretchen Lucido, Ro, 110-1; 2. Kate Bakken, Spr, 106-9; 3. Shelby Squire, CC, 102-7; 4. Johanna Pope, G, 98-4; 7. Kylie Anderson, G, 78-4.
