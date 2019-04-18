TOLEDO — The Glide track and field team dominated a five-team meet at Toledo on Thursday, with both the boys and girls teams taking first place.
On the boys’ side, Glide had a multitude of first place finishers. Freshman Dylan Davis took first in the 1,500 (4:58.54). Brandon Byrd won the 3,000 (10:51.43). The 4x400 relay team of Simon Hooper, Caleb Thomas, Zach Holland and Isaiah Jordan was victorious (3:53.00).
Dillon won the discus (161-10) and Holland won the javelin (186-6). Freshman Jack Mornarich won the pole vault (8-8). Glide swept the triple jump, with Ethan Espinoza finishing first (35-2).
The Glide girls fared well in their meet as well.
Holly Floto won the 400 (1:05.05). The Glide 4x100 team of Floto, Lilly Reddick, Lena Trimble, and Amberlee Jones took first (56.13). The 4x400 team of Floto, Shaina Jordan, Miranda Rubrecht and Johanna Pope was first (4:45.96).
Kaylee Hendron won the discus (135-3) and Pope won the javelin (105-6). Jones was first in the pole vault (6-2), Pope won the long jump (14-8) and Floto was first in the triple jump (33-7 1/2).
Glide will look to keep up its dominance at the Maynard Mai Invitational at Glide High School on Saturday.
BOYS TEAM SCORES — 1. Glide 118; 2. Santiam Christian 76.5; 3. Coquille 63.5; 4. Monroe 63; 5. Toledo 18.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES — 1. Glide 126; 2. Monroe 65; 3. Coquille 53; 4. Toledo 40; 5. Santiam Christian 23.
