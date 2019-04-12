GLIDE — The Glide boys and girls track and field teams each won four-way meets on Thursday.
Dillon Towne won the shot put (42-7) and discus (159-5 1/4) for the Wildcats. Other winners for Glide included Brandon Byrd in the 3,000 meters (10:40.71), Zach Holland in the javelin (179-8) and Simon Hooper in the high jump (5-4). Umpqua Valley Christian's Curtis Weaver finished first in the 300 hurdles (47.18).
In the girls' meet, Kaylee Hendron and Johanna Pope were double winners for Glide. Hendron won the shot put (33-4) and discus (119-6 1/2), while Pope was first in the javelin (99-3 1/2) and long jump (14-0).
Other winners were Amberlee Jones in the 100 hurdles (18.50) and Holly Floto in the triple jump (31-5). UVC's Hannah Hull won the 3,000 (14:35.84).
BOYS TEAM SCORES — Glide 233.5, Lowell 166.5, Central Linn 141, Umpqua Valley Christian 30.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES — Glide 215.5, Central Linn 157.5, Lowell 115, Umpqua Valley Christian 16.
