Glide High School was one of four Oregon schools to recently receive grant money through the OSAA Foundation Participation Grant program. The funds will be designated for use on the school's track renovation project.
Peter Weber, Executive Director of the Oregon School Activities Association, said that the Wildcats will be receiving $10,000 through the grant program. Glide High School is wanting to complete an overhaul of the track complex, including replacing the concrete base and the rubber surface.
The renovation project was slated to cost $360,000. A fundraising effort earlier this year raised $16,000.
The OSAA Foundation Participation Grant is in its seventh year of providing funds for initiatives that increase participation in healthy programs at Oregon high schools. The grant is distributing $36,110 to Clatskanie, Central Catholic, Blanchet Catholic and Glide in 2020.
Previous Douglas County high schools to receive Participation Grant funds include Yoncalla, Days Creek, Camas Valley, South Umpqua, Sutherlin and Riddle.
