SUTHERLIN — Mother Nature scored the final win of the Frank Good Preamble Classic track and field meet on Thursday at Sutherlin High School.
Lightning ended the meet following the boys' 800 meters.
County winners in the boys' meet included Nathaniel Moan of Oakland in the 400 meters (55.60), Tucker Clement of Sutherlin in the 800 (2:15.32), Bryce Olsen of Sutherlin in the javelin (160-7) and Trystn Woody of Elkton in the high jump (6-0).
Jaydn Vermillion of Sutherlin and Joy DeRoss of Camas Valley were double winners on the girls' side. Vermillion won the 100 (12.70) and triple jump (35-6 1/2), while DeRoss finished first in the shot put (33-9) and discus (114-7 1/2).
Other county winners were Lily Allen of Canyonville Academy in the 400 (1:05.20), Jolyn Vogel-Hunt of Oakland in the 100 hurdles (17.30), Shaunasi Hardy of Yoncalla in the javelin (113-1/2), Hadley Brooksby of Oakland in the high jump (4-10), Moriah Michaels of Days Creek in the long jump (16-9) and Johanna Simonson of Oakland in the pole vault (8-0).
Michaels' winning mark in the long jump was a half-inch shy of the school record. DeRoss set personal bests in the shot and discus.
BOYS
100 — 1. Gauge Smith, Cre, 11.20; 2. Bryson Wolfe, CV, 11.60; 3. Easton West, Oak, 11.70. 400 — 1. Nathaniel Moan, Oak, 55.60; 2. Nathan O'Connor, CV, 56.30; 3. Jared Hunt, CV, 56.40. 800 — 1. Tucker Clement, Sut, 2:15.32; 2. Cam Nguyen, Cre, 2:21.00; 3. Jackson Parker, Cre, 2:29.32. 1,500 — 1. Cam Nguyen, Cre, 4:51.70; 2. Brandon Moehlmann, Cre, 4:51.90; 3. Josiah Lee, Cre, 4:58.20. 110 HURDLES — 1. Nick Bronson, Cre, 16.10; 2. Colton Langdon, Oak, 16.70; 3. Kirk Everett, PH, 17.30. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Pleasant Hill (Tristan Barrett, Amar Rupnawar, Henry Stowell, Dylan Hammond), 46.10; 2. Camas Valley (Jared Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Bridger Godfrey, Bryson Wolfe), 46.70; 3. Oakland (Easton West, Zach Cummings, Timmy Sigl, Nathaniel Moan), 47.00. SHOT PUT — 1. Jaydan Gray, PH, 39-3; 2. Greg Reedy, DC, 38-7; 3. Isaac Haswell, DC, 37-6. DISCUS — 1. Reece Hardy, PH, 140-6; 2. Jaydan Gray, PH, 117-5; 3. Eric Blodgett, Sut, 113-7 1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Bryce Olsen, Sut, 160-7; 2. Jared Hunt, CV, 153-7; 3. Ronan Barrett, PH, 142-4. HIGH JUMP — 1. Trystn Woody, Elk, 6-0; 2. Gavin Eastwood, Sut, 6-0; 3. Kirk Everett, PH, 5-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Dylan Hopper, PH, 13-0; 2. Keith Sorenson, Sut, 10-6; 3. Ashton Wolfe, Sut, 10-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Dylan Hammond, PH, 18-10; 2. Omani Perkins, PH, 18-4; 3. Payden Criddle, Cre, 18-1 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Dylan Hammond, PH, 37-10; 2. Tristan Casteel, CV, 37-2 1/2; 3. Payden Criddle, Cre, 37-1.
GIRLS
100 — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sut, 12.70; 2. Noel Krissie, CV, 12.90; 3. Alicia DuChateau, PH, 13.00. 400 — 1. Lily Allen, Can, 1:05.20; 2. Heidi Christianson, Sut, 1:05.60. 800 — 1. Mady Turner, Sut, 2:44.80; 2. Morgan Ellis, PH, 2:45.40; 3. Rachel Cline, PH, 3:10.20. 1,500 — 1. Maddy Woodward, PH, 5:13.50; 2. Sadie Olson, Elk, 6:17.30; 3. Harmony Goodman, Cre, 6:24.20. 100 HURDLES — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oak, 17.30; 2. Hannah Bettis, Cre, 17.60; 3. Sarah Sigl, Oak, 19.00. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Pleasant Hill (Kacie Hoyt, Alicia DuChateau, Taylor Simmons, Kaylee Martin), 52.90; 2. Oakland (Johanna Simonson, Nyevilann Carlile, Marta Holmes-Sipal, Sarah Sigl), 56.30; 3. New Hope Christian, 56.60. SHOT PUT — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 33-9; 2. Erica MacDonald, Sut, 30-9; 3. Cassidy Jones, Oak, 30-1 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 114-7 1/2; 2. Sadie Olson, Elk, 102-4 1/2; 3. Cassidy Jones, Oak, 79-6. JAVELIN — 1. Shaunasi Hardy, Yon, 113-1/2; 2. Clara DeRoss, CV, 105-3; 3. Abigail Masterfield, Sut, 100-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 4-10; 2. Mallory Turner, Sut, 4-10; 3. Abigail Masterfield, Sut, 4-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Johanna Simonson, Oak, 8-0; 2. Mady Turner, Sut, 6-6; 3. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oak, 6-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Moriah Michaels, DC, 16-9; 2. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 16-0; 3. Stella Hucka, PH, 15-9. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sut, 35-6 1/2; 2. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 33-1; 3. Shakiyah Candelaria, Sut, 31-10 1/2.
