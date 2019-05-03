OAKLAND — The Oakland Twilight track and field meet at Eddy Field played host to several record-setting performances by Douglas County athletes Friday.
Noel Krissie of Camas Valley set a pair of meet records in the girls 100 and 200 with times of 12.44 and 26.43 seconds respectively. C.V.’s Bryson Wolfe won the 400 with a time of 52.12.
Meet host Oakland had a multitude of meet record setters on the day. Johanna Simonson set a new meet record in pole vault at 9-0. Kevin Meier set a new record in the triple jump with a distance of 42-10 and Wyatt Smith set a new 800 record with a time of 2:03.11.
Douglas sophomore Mackenzii Phillips set a new meet record in the girls javelin with a throw of 123-8.
Athletes from Oakland, Camas Valley, Douglas, Umpqua Valley Christian, Canyonville Academy, and Sutherlin represented Douglas County Schools at the event.
Individual Winners
BOYS
100 — Daniel Quirk, McKenzie, 11.57. 200 — David Pedrick, Powers, 24.30. 400 — Bryson Wolfe, CV, 52.12. 800 — Wyatt Smith, Oak., 2:03.11. 1,500 — Wyatt Smith, Oak. 4:45.45. 3,000 — Josiah Vincent, CA, 11:01.21. 110 Hurdles — Colton Langdon, Oak. 15.7. 300 Hurdles — Colton Langdon, Oak. 43.19. 4x100 Relay — Camas Valley (Bridger Godfrey, Jared Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Bryson Wolfe), 45.63. 4x400 Relay — Camas Valley (Jared Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Tyler Lindsey, Bryson Wolfe), 3:36.45. Shot Put — Greg Reedy, CV, 41-3. Discus — Daniel Jellison, Douglas, 106-5. Javelin — Clancy Standley, Powers, 127-1. High Jump — Kevin Meier, Oak. 5-8. Pole Vault — Kevin Meier, Oak. 12-6. Long Jump — Bryce Olsen, Suth. 18-9. Triple Jump — Kevin Meier, Oak. 42-10.
GIRLS
100 — Noel Krissie, CV, 12.44. 200 — Noel Krissie, CV, 26.43. 400 — Lily Allen, CA, 1:03.65. 800 — Dessa Burgess, Oak. 3:26.14. 1,500 — Kaylee Simonson, Oak. 6:02.24. 3,000 — Hannah Hull, UVC, 14:32.55. 100 Hurdles — Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oak. 17.33. 300 Hurdles — Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oak. 51.34. 4x100 Relay — Oakland (Marta Holmes-Sipal, Sarah Sigl, Johanna Simonson, Nyevilann Carlile), 55.30. 4x400 Relay — Oakland (Kaylee Simonson, Johanna Simonson, Sarah Sigl, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt), 4:48.8. Shot Put — Chloe Erdahl, McKenzie, 31-3. Discus — Sydney Williams, Suth. 82-3. Javelin — Mackenzii Phillips, Douglas, 123-8. High Jump — Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 4-10. Pole Vault — Johanna Simonson, Oak. 9-0. Long Jump — Moriah Michaels, DC, 16-5. Triple Jump — Hadley Brooksby, Oak. 32-7.
