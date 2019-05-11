TOLEDO — Oakland won the boys team championship and Glide came away with third-place finishes in the boys and girls meets during Saturday's Class 2A Special District 3 track and field meet at Toledo High School.
Colton Langdon was a double winner, prevailing in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Oakland's boys amassed 154 points to outpace second-place Central Linn (105).
Other winners for the Oakers included Wyatt Smith in the 800 (2:09.19) and 1,500 (4:19.68), Kevin Meier in the pole vault (13-0) and Jayden Henry in the triple jump (41-11 1/2).
Winning titles for Glide were Dillon Towne in the discus (165-2) and Zach Holland in the javelin (177-1).
On the girls' side, Hadley Brooksby of Oakland won the triple jump (34-4 3/4) and Jolyn Vogel-Hunt won the pole vault (9-0). Glide got wins from Kaylee Hendron in the discus (132-3) and Johanna Pope in the javelin (109-4).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1. Oakland 154; 2. Central Linn 105; 3. Glide 101; 4. Monroe 84; 5. Waldport 65; 6. Lowell 46; 7. Toledo 38; 8. Oakridge 28; 9. Reedsport 24; 10. Yoncalla 11.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 — 1. Tyson Brasfield, L, 11.29; 2. Dustin Baze, CL, 11.47; 3. Dylan Lynn, M, 11:54. 200 — 1. Tyson Brasfield, L, 23.02; 2. Dustin Baze, CL, 23.09; 3. Easton West, Oakl, 23.48. 400 — 1. Tyson Brasfield, L, 51.38 2. Zach Young, M, 52.79, 3. Zach Holland, Gli, 55.32. 800 — 1. Wyatt Smith, Oakl, 2:09:19; 2. Nathaniel Moan, Oakl, 2:14:33; 3. Andrew Hinrichs, L, 2:15.18. 1,500 — 1. Wyatt Smith, Oakl, 4:19.68; 2. Isaac Whitney, Oakr; 3. Hayden Glenn, CL, 4:28.81. 3,000 — 1. Isaac Whitney, Oakr, 9:35.58; 2. Hayden Glenn, CL, 9:36.70; 3. Brandon Byrd, Gli, 10:38.06. 110 HURDLES — 1. Colton Langdon, Oakl, 16:54; 2. Caleb Day, CL, 17:53; 3. Marion Burkhart, T, 19:01. 300 HURDLES — 1. Colton Langdon, Oakl, 44.77; 2. Caleb Day, CL, 45:10; 3. Cody Nicholson, T, 45:32. 4X100 RELAY — 1. Central Linn (Anthony Anderson, Dustin Baze, Zane Lindsey, Luke Schaffroth), 45:19; 2. Oakland (Timmy Sigl, Colton Langdon, Jayden Henry, Easton West), 46:23; 2. Waldport, 46:64. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Central Linn (Dustin Baze, Tony Belcastro, Zane Lindsey, Lane Jeppsen), 3:38.95; 2. Oakland (Nathaniel Moan, Jayden Henry, Easton West, Wyatt Smith), 3:39.53; 3. Waldport, 3:45.68. SHOT PUT — 1. Cristian Garcia, M, 52-1; 2. Dillon Towne, Gli, 47-9 1/2; 3. Darren Parker, M, 42-4 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Dillon Towne, Gli, 165-2; 2. Cristian Garcia, M, 140-9; 3. Zach Vigil, Gli, 130-0. JAVELIN — 1. Zach Holland, Gli, 177-11; 2. Zach Young, M, 161-8; 3. Dillon Towne, Gli, 148-8. HIGH JUMP — 1. Zach Young, M, 6-5; 2. Kevin Meier, Oakl, 5-10; 3. Brady Priest, Reed, 5-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Kevin Meier, Oakl, 13-0; 2. Caleb Day, CL, 10-6; 3. Brody Priest, Reed, 9-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Zach Young, M, 20-3; 2. Kevin Meier, Oakl, 19-3; 3. Austin Booker, Wald, 18-11. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jayden Henry, Oakl, 41-11 1/2; 2. Kevin Meier, Oakl, 41-8 1/2; 3. Austin Booker, W, 40-9 1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1. Monroe 130; Central Linn 117; 3. Glide 94; 4. Oakland 93; 5. Oakridge 56; 6. Waldport 51; 7. Lowell 44; 8. Toledo 37; 9. Yoncalla 22; 10. Reedsport 7.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 — 1. Gracie Robb, CL, 13.18; 2. Kyndal Martin, M, 13.36; 3. Ashlie Sanchez, M, 13.93. 200 — 1. Mirtha Lopez, M, 26.69; 2. McKenzie Probst, Oakr, 26.96; 3. Gracie Robb, CL, 27:52. 400 — 1. McKenzie Probst, Oakr, 59.08; 2. Mirtha Lopez, M, 1:01.81; 3. Hadassah Wilson, Wald, 1:02.81. 800 — 1. Katie Chapman, L, 5:11.10; 2. Peyton Bodi, M, 5:12.53; 3. Jenna Neal, CL, 5:24.17. 1,500 — 1. Katie Chapman, L, 5:11.10; 2. Peyton Bodi, M, 5:12.53; 3. Jenna Neal, CL, 5:24.17. 3,000 — 1. Katherine Abbott, Oakr, 11:36.01; 2. Jenna Neal, CL, 11:37.36; 3. Jessica Neal, CL, 11:46.38. 100 HURDLES — 1. Kyndal Martin, M, 15.59; 2. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 17.05; 3. Sarah Sigl, Oakl, 17.41. 300 HURDLES — 1. Kyndal Martin, M, 48.46; 2. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 50.17; 3. Klaira Flatt, T, 51.33. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Central Linn (Josie Nealon, Ryleigh Nofziger, Gracie Robb, Yarabett White), 52.89; 2. Toledo, 54.91; 3. Glide (Kylie Anderson, Johanna Pope, Lilly Reddick, Amberlee Jones), 55.89. 4X400 RELAY — 1. Central Linn (Makenna Chapman, Jessica Neal, Ryleigh Nofziger, McKenzie Swartzendruber), 4:26.03; 2. Glide (Johanna Pope, Shaina Jordan, Taya Nehl, Holly Floto), 4:34.78; 3. Oakland (Johanna Simonson, Sarah Sigl, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Hadlley Brooksby), 4:37.34. SHOT PUT — 1. Laura Young, M, 36-10 3/4, 2. Ashley Sutton, M, 36-3 1/4; 3. Kaylee Hendron, Gl, 35-8 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 132-3; 2. India Dishman, Gli, 110-2 1/2; 3. Julia Schindler, M, 108-3. JAVELIN — 1. Johanna Pope, Gli, 109-4; 2. Shaunasi Hardy, Yon, 100-4; 3. Brooke Edmonson, Oakl, 97-2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Astrid Knott, T, 5-2; 2. Makenna Chapman, CL, 5-0; 3. Madison Chapman, CL, 5-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oakl, 9-0; 2. Audra Chapman, L, 8-6; 3. Johanna Simonson, Oakl, 8-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Kyndal Martin, M, 16-2; 2. Hadassah Wilson, W, 15-8; 3. Holly Floto, Gli, 15-4 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Hadley Brooksby, Oakl, 34-4 3/4; 2. Holly Floto, Gli, 33-1; 3. Mirtha Lopez, M, 31-1 3/4.
