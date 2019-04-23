OAKLAND — The Oakland boys and girls track squads placed first at the Spam Invitational at Eddy Field on Tuesday. The boys compiled 234 points, while the girls totaled 214.
Wyatt Smith placed first in the 800 and 1,500 meters. He had a time of 2:04.43 in the two-lap race and ran 4:51.13 in the 1,500. Matthew Yates ran alone and placed first in the 3,000 (13:22.85).
Oakland's Colton Langdon won the 110 and 300 hurdles. The 4x400 relay team of Nathaniel Moan, Jayden Henry, Easton West and Smith placed first (3:42.65). Kevin Meier won four events — the high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump.
Oakland's girls also had a multitude of winners.
Kaylee Simonson won the 3,000 (15:37.09). Freshman Jolyn Vogel-Hunt won the 100 hurdles (16.90).
Hadley Brooksby earned wins in the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (32-11). Johanna Simonson took first in the pole vault (9-0).
Elkton's Margaret Byle was a triple winner, taking first in the 100 (13.08), 200 (27.6) and 400 (1:05.63).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1. Oakland, 234; 2. Central Linn, 191; 3. Pacific, 73; 4. Toledo, 53; 5. Elkton, 1.
Individual Winners
100 — Dustin Baze, CL, 11.46. 200 — Dustin Baze, CL, 23.55. 400 — Dustin Baze, CL, 55.20. 800 — Wyatt Smith, O, 2:04.43. 1,500 — Wyatt Smith, O, 4:51.13. 3,000 — Matthew Yates, O, 13:22.85. 110 Hurdles — Colton Langdon, O, 15.84. 300 Hurdles — Colton Langdon, 43.40. 4x100 Relay — Central Linn (Anderson, Baze, Lindsey, Schaffroff), 45.75. 4x400 — Oakland (Moan, Henry, West, Smith), 3:42.65. Shot Put — Anthony Anderson, CL, 39-9 1/2. Discus — Luke Schaffroth, CL, 114-2. Javelin — Anthony Anderson, CL, 139-4. High Jump — Kevin Meier, O, 5-4. Pole Vault — Kevin Meier, O, 12-0. Long Jump — Kevin Meier, O, 19-3. Triple Jump — Kevin Meier, O, 42-7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1. Oakland, 214; 2. Central Linn, 158; 3. Elkton, 73; 4. Pacific, 64; 5. Toledo, 31.
Individual Winners
100 — Margaret Byle, E, 13.08. 200 — Margaret Byle, E, 27.6. 400 — Margaret Byle, E, 1:05.63. 800 — Katie Almasie, CL, 2:55.78. 1,500 — Jenna Neal, CL, 5:18.17. 300 — Kaylee Simonson, O. 15:37. 100 Hurdles — Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, 16.90. 300 Hurdles — Madi Hall, P, 49.34. 4x100 Relay — Central Linn (Chapman, Nealon, Nofziger, Robb), 54.09. 4x400 Relay — Central Linn (Chapman, Nofziger, Hair, Neal), 4:35.23. Shot Put — Caitlyn Trenkle, P, 33-2. Discus — Sadie Olson, E, 105-5. Javelin — Sadie Olson, E, 94-3. High Jump — Hadley Brooksby, O, 4-10. Pole Vault — Johanna Simonson, 9-0. Long Jump — Madi Hall, P, 16-2. Triple Jump — Hadley Brooksby, O, 32-11.
