WALDPORT — Sadie Olson won three individual events and Margaret Byle was first in two for the Elkton girls in the Run for the Clover track and field meet at Waldport High School on Wednesday.
Olson, a junior, topped the field in the shot put (31-2 1/2), discus (96-6) and javelin (91-8). Byle, a sophomore, won the 100 meters (13.38 seconds) and 200 (28.30).
Ashley Schuttpelz of Reedsport finished second in the 1,500 (6:10.99) and 3,000 (13:19.32).
On the boys' side, Trystn Woody of Elkton won the high jump (6-0). Brody Priest of Reedsport was first in the pole vault (10-6) and teammate Brady Dexter finished second in the 3,000 (11:27.92).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Central Linn 184.5, Crow 134, Waldport 76, Eddyville 49, Reedsport 45.5, Mapleton 45, Toledo 37, Elkton 10, Alsea 3.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Central Linn 171.5, Waldport 100.5, Elkton 65, Mapleton 61, Crow 49, Alsea 44, Reedsport 30, Eddyville 11, Toledo 11.
