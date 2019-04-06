COQUILLE — Reedsport's Jacob Dukovich, Brody Priest and Ashley Schuttpelz all won events in the Coquille Twilight on Friday.
Dukovich won the discus with a throw of 119-2, Priest won the pole vault at 9-6 and Schuttpelz won the girls 1,500 meters in 6:04.06.
Finishing second were Dukovich in the shot put (36-11 1/2), Priest in the javelin (103-7), Schuttpelz in the girls 3,000 (13:04.83), Reedsport's 4x100 relay team of Nicholas Klier, Kahnor Pickett, Priest and Brady Dexter (54.17) and Canyonville Academy's Malachi Bird in the 100 (25.65).
Bird finished fifth in the 200 (25.65).
BOYS TEAM SCORES — Coquille 151, Crater 139.5, Pacific 91.5, Myrtle Point 79, Rogue River 76, Reedsport 48, Canyonville Academy 25.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES — Coquille 134, Crater 118, Pacific 90, Myrtle Point 74.5, Rogue River 64.5, Reedsport 29, Canyonville Academy 10.
