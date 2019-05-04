TOLEDO — Reedsport's Cheyenne McCart won the girls long jump in the Toledo Twilight track and field meet on Friday.
McCart had a mark of 17-2 1/2.
Brody Priest of Reedsport tied for second in the pole vault (9-2). Ashley Schuttpelz finished third in the girls 3,000 meters (12:44.13).
