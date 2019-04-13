CENTRAL POINT — The Roseburg boys and girls track teams competed in the Crater Classic at Crater High School on Saturday. The two teams combined scores to earn second overall, the boys finishing second as a team and the girls placing seventh.
Roseburg had good performances from several athletes throughout the day. For the boys, senior Collin Warmouth had personal bests in the high jump, javelin, and pole vault, placing second in the high jump (6-0) and javelin (177-5). Carson Ellis placed second in shot put (47-3) and fourth in the javelin (155-8, PR).
Roseburg's leading distance runner, Zach Traul battled with fellow Southwest Conference competitor Tanner Sayers of South Medford and placed third in the 3,000 (9:03.12). Merhawi Lake returned to competition on Saturday with a second place finish in the 400 (52.8).
Roseburg's girls were headlined by Gracious Lusby, who placed second in the 100 (12.40), fifth in the 200 (27.32), and anchored Roseburg's third place finish in the 4x100 relay.
Hannah Bartlett had her season best long jump (15-10) and placed fifth in the high jump (4-8).
Roseburg head coach Gwen Bartlett characterized the Tribe's efforts at the meet as "a great success."
Roseburg will host Sheldon in a conference dual meet on Wednesday.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES; 1. Summit 150.5; 2. Roseburg 73.5; 3. Ashland 67; 4. North Medford 66.5; 5. Crater 57; 6. South Medford 40.5; 7. Klamath Union 39; 8. Mazama 36; 9. Henley 22; 10. Thurston 17; 11. (tie) Cascade Christian 15; Lakeview 15; 13. Springfield 14; 14. (tie) St. Mary's 13; Eagle Point 13; 16 North Valley 10; 17. (tie) Phoenix 5; Rogue River 5; 19. Yreka 4.
100 — 1. Anthony Smith, Ash. 11.24; 2. Ben Carringer, Maz. 11.34; 3. Jayden Maydew, Sum. 11.38; 4. D'Angelo Adams, R. 11.45; 5. Andrew Rietman, StM. 11.51; 6. James Royster, NM 11.52. 200 — 1. Anthony Smith, Ash. 22.77; 2. Dylan Lambert, Sum. 23.31; 3. Jayden Maydew, Sum. 23.34. 400 — 1. Dylan Lambert, Sum. 51.75; 2. Merhawi Lake, R. 52.48; 3. Dalton Englund, Spr. 52.76; 4. Tanner Crosswhite, Th. 53.2; 5. Andrew Schrock, NV 53.22; 6. Danny Cossette, NM 53.26. 800 — 1. Evan Holland, Ash. 1:53.84; 2. Jacob Allmaras, NM 1:57.95; 3. Sam Hatfield, Ash. 1:58.54. 1,500 — 1. Reed Pryor, Ash 4:04.76; 2. Truett Bostwick, SM 4:09.01; 3. Ryland McCullough, C. 4:15.80. 3,000 — 1. Jantz Tostenson, C. 8:35.67; 2. Tanner Sayers, SM. 9:00.16; 3. Zachary Traul, R. 9:03.12. 110 HURDLES — 1. Turner Nye, NM. 15.14; 2. Robert Gorman, Sum. 15.52; 3. Ty Zuber, Sum. 15.71. 300 HURDLES — 1. Turner Nye, NM. 39.75; 2. Robert Gorman, Sum. 39.92; 3. Ty Zuber, Sum. 40.98. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Mazama, (Carringer, Remstedt, Kindt, Alexander) 43.77; 2. Ashland, (Smith, Harris, Rinefort, Ekwall) 43.80; 3. Roseburg, (Herskovitz, Hill, Fluegel, Adams) 43.97. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Summit, (Lambert, Gorman, Kidder, Kolar) 3:29.31; 2. Roseburg, (Herskovitz, Fluegel, Dauterman, Hansen) 3:30.63; 3. N.Medford, (Costanzo, Cossette, Nye, Allmaras) 3:31.53. SHOT PUT — 1. Darius Holmes, KU. 48-9 1/2; 2. Carson Ellis, R. 47-3; 3. David Schneider, Hen. 47-3. DISCUS — 1. Darius Holmes, KU. 161-5; 2. Cody Fischer, Cr. 152-0; 3. Collin Marshall, Hen. 148-06. JAVELIN — 1. Austin Strawn, EP. 181-4; 2. Collin Warmouth, R. 177-5; 3. Colton Hallett, Th. 163-10; 4, Carson Ellis, R. 155-08. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jack Normand, Sum. 6-4; 2. Collin Warmouth, R. 6-0; 3. Zach Hill, KU. 6-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Cody Le Bel, Cr. 14-7; 2. Forrest Franklin, Sum. 13-0; 3. Turner Nye, NM. 13-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Anthony Smith, Ash. 21-6; 2. Jack Normand, Sum. 21-4; 3. Ben Carringer, Maz. 21-4; 4. Darrius Holmes, KU. 21-3; 5. Landyn Dupper, R. 20-4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jack Normand, Sum. 42-9; 2. Jackson Buresh, Sum. 42-2; 3. Logan Ball, Cr. 40-8.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1. Summit 165; 2. North Valley 68.5; 3. Crater 39; 4. Henley 37.5; 5. Thurston 35; 5. North Medford 35; 7. Roseburg 34.5; 8. Springfield 34; 9. St. Mary's 33; 10 South Medford 32; 11 Cascade Christian 29; 12. Mazama 25; 13. Eagle Point 23; 14. Phoenix 21; 15. Yreka 19;16. Ashland 17.5; 17. Lakeview 11; 18. Modoc 3; 19.Klamath Union 1.
100 — 1. Baylee Touey, NV. 12.19; 2. Gracious Lusby, R. 12.40; 3. Alisha McFall, Yr. 12.65. 200 — 1. Baylee Touey, NV. 25.07; 2. Alisha McFall, Yr. 26.52; 3. MaLayni Stovall, EP. 27.3; 4.Caroline Schutz, Sum. 27.31; 5. Gracious Lusby, R. 27.32. 400 — 1. Baylee Touey, NV. 59.74. 800 — 1. Emma Schmerbach, SM 2:19.75. 1,500 — 1. Fiona Max, Sum. 4:41.03. 3,000 — 1. Fiona Max, Sum. 10:15.04. 100 HURDLES — 1. Sienna Bauer, Phx. 15.26; 300 HURDLES — 1. Adael Scatena, Th. 44.90. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Summit (Buzzas, Hanson, Schutz, Wieche), 51.50; 2. Mazama, (Lee, Clemens, Argall, Serrato), 52.61; 3. Roseburg (Shears, Anderon, Bartlett, Lusby), 52.7. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Summit, (Borovicka, Hanson, I. Max, Schutz), 4:06.34; SHOT PUT — 1. Jaida Ross, NM 45-5. DISCUS — 1. Jaida Ross, NM. 137-0. JAVELIN — 1. Kohanna Nakato, Sum. 123-11. HIGH JUMP — 1. Lyndee McLauchlin, Hen. 5-2; 2. Andrea Flores, EP. 5-0; 3. Macy Clemens, Maz. 5-0; 4. Emily Stephens, CC. 4-10; 5. Hannah Bartlett, R. 4-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Leah Pfeiffer, Sum. 10-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Kylie Anderson, Cr. 16-10; 2. Kohanna Nakato, Sum. 16-9; 3. Cyan Kelso-Reynolds, Spr. 16-6; 4. Mayah Pappas, R. 16-5; 5. Skylar Farmer, SM. 16-0. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Grace Hokanson, Cr. 34-9.
