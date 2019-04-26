TIGARD — Roseburg High's boys and girls track and field athletes finished fourth and fifth respectively at the Portland BMW Ultimate Invite at Tigard High School on Friday.
Gracious Lusby, Zach Traul, Eliza Eckman and Carson Ellis finished in first in their respective events, while Collin Warmouth and several others recorded personal best efforts.
Lusby took first in the girls 100 meters in 12.11 seconds, a PR.
Eckman and Traul won the girls and boys 3,000 respectively. Traul set a new meet record with a time of 9:03.57. Eckman won with a season-best 10:44.67. Ellis’ throw of 48-7 in the shot put won the meet.
Warmouth placed third in the javelin, becoming one of three competitors at the meet to break the previous meet record in the process, with a throw of 178-8.
Nicholas Bolin placed third in the boys high jump at 5-10. Hannah Bartlett matched her PR at 4-10 to finish sixth in the girls high jump. Mayah Pappas was third in the girls long jump at 15-8 and Landyn Dupper earned fifth in the boys long jump at 20-6.25.
Both the boys and girls 4x400 relay squads placed second. The boys team of Jonathon Colunga, Finn Fluegel, Eli Hansen, and Eddie Herskovitz had a time of 3:34.83. The girls squad of Samantha Eichman, Carlie Arnold, Mayah Pappas, and Gracious Lusby had a time of 4:17.57.
Fluegel and Dupper bpth PR’d in the 100, running 11.30 and 11.70, respectively. Eckman also reached her personal best in the 1,500 with a 4:57.88.
In all, 14 Roseburg competitors matched or beat their previous bests and two athletes broke meet records.
Roseburg will head to Eugene on Tuesday for a Southwest Conference duel with the Axe of South Eugene.
TEAM SCORES
Boys — 1. Union 100.5; 2. Lakeridge 89; 3. Beaverton 72.5; 4. Roseburg 85; 5. Tigard 72.5; 6. Sheldon 72; 7. Benson 43; 8. Southridge 34; 9. Mountain View (WA) 16; 10. Evergreen (WA) 12; 11. Heritage 3
Girls — 1. Union 125.5; 2. Sheldon 117.5; 3. Beaverton 83; 4. Mountain View (WA) 67; 5. Roseburg 66; 6. Tigard 65; 7. Lakeridge 63; 8. Benson 60; 9. Evergreen (WA) 22; 10. Southridge 20; 11. Battle Ground (WA) 8; 12. Heritage 2
Individual Results
BOYS
100 — Micah Williams, Ben. 10.39; 110 Hurdles — Jaylen Russell, Ben. 14.65; 300 Hurdles — Jaylen Russell 39.91; 400 — Andres Solorzano-Jones 52.29; 1,500 — Vincent Mestler, Sh. 4:08.5; 3,000 — Zachary Traul, Roseburg 9:03.57; 4x50 — 1. Beaverton 16.29; 2. Lakeridge 16.36; 3. Roseburg 16.46; 4x100 — 1. Union 43.32; 2. Tigard 43.53; 3. Roseburg (Herskovitz, Hill, Fluegel, Adams) 44.02; 4x200 — Union 1:32.58; 2. Tigard 1:32.81; 3. Roseburg (Colunga, Hill, Dauterman, Lake) 1:35.95; 4x400 — 1. Sheldon 3:34.2; 2. Roseburg (Colunga, Fluegel, Hansen, Herskovitz) 3:34.86; 4x800 — Sheldon 8:29.39; Discus — Isaia Porter, Tig. 139-9; Javelin — 1. Trent Thompson, BG 186-11; 2. Jackson Saylor, U. 180-10; 3. Collin Warmouth, Roseburg, 178-8; Shot Put — 1. Carson Ellis, Roseburg 48-7; High Jump — 1. Andres Solorzano-Jones, U. 6-00; 2. Calvin Migchelbrink, LR. 5-10; 2. Nicholas Bolin 5-10; Long Jump — Terrell Lawson 21-11; Pole Vault — Michael Rogers, U. 13-6; Triple Jump — Nathan Reed, Beav. 45-3
GIRLS
100 — Gracious Lusby, Roseburg 12.11; 100 Hurdles — Ella Thomas, She. 15.37; 300 Hurdles — DeShanae Norman, Ben. 47.63; 400 — Camille Lawrence, She. 58.12; 1,500 — 1. Emily Rice, Beav. 4:55.38; 2. Audrey Johnson, Beav. 4:55.48; 3. Eliza Eckman, Roseburg 4:57.88; 3,000 — Eliza Eckman, Roseburg 10:44.67; 4x50 — Sheldon 18.14; 4x100 — Benson 49.98; 4x200 — Union 1:47.72; 4x400 — 1. Sheldon 4:15.64; 2. Roseburg (Eichman, Arnold, Pappas, Lusby) 4:17.57; 4x800 — Beaverton 10:15; Discus — Mykala Preston, MV (WA) 116-11; Javelin — 1. Josie Krohn, Ben. 119-7; 2. Gretchen Lucido, Roseburg, 97-6; Shot Put — Jasmine Tiatia, Ev. (WA) 37-6; High Jump — Lolo Weatherspoon, U. 5-2; Long Jump — 1. Emily Vernon, LR. 16-3; 2. Peyton Desantis, MV. 15-9; 3,. Mayah Pappas, Roseburg 15-8; Pole Vault — Fatima Beltran-Alvarez, Beav. 8-6; Triple Jump — Avery Croxton, Tig. 33-5 3/4.
