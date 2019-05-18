The Roseburg track teams finished the final day of the Southwest Conference district track and field championships on Saturday at Sheldon High School in Eugene.
The Roseburg boys placed third as a team with 138.5 points, behind champion Grants Pass and second place North Medford.
Leading Roseburg individually was sprinter Finn Fluegel, who placed second in the 100 meters with a new personal best of 11.29 seconds. Fluegel earned a spot at the state meet.
Collin Warmouth earned another district title to his javelin victory from Thursday, taking first in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 1 inch. Nicholas Bolin placed second at 6-0 to also advance.
Roseburg’s girls placed fifth with 80 points. Sprinter Gracious Lusby earned two state berths with second-place finishes in both the 100 and 200. Grace Backen was third in the high jump at 5-0.
The OSAA Class 6A Championships are Friday and Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1. Grants Pass, 208; 2. North Medford, 154; 3. Roseburg, 138.5; 4. South Medford, 135; 5. Sheldon, 116; 6. South Eugene, 100.5.
Saturday’s Finals
100 — Jaren Emptage, GP, 11.19; 2. Finn Fluegel, Roseburg, 11.29; 3. James Royster, NM, 11.3. 200 — Noah McCrary, SM, 22.99; 2. Daniel Olson, NM, 23.00; 3. James Royster, NM, 23.2. 400 — Tomas Kopriva, SM, 50.87; 2. Reed Hungerford, SM, 51.32; 3. Jenner Sherman, SH, 51.41; 4. Merhawi Lake, Rose, 52.13. 800 — 1. Jacob Allmaras, NM, 1:57.74; 2. Trevor Qualman, SH, 1:58.27; 3. Elijah Hansen, Rose. 1:58.40. 1,500 — Daniel Beckstead, GP, 3:59.23; 2. Vincent Mestler, SH, 4:01.16; 3. Ian Twyman, SE, 4:01.30. 110 Hurdles — 1. Turner Nye, NM, 14.97; 2. James Duane, SM, 15.42; 3. Simon Sueng Park, SE, 15.55. 300 Hurdles — 1. Turner Nye, NM, 38.94; 2. Aidan Vanderhoof, NM, 40.98; 3. Michael Lancaster, SH, 41.18. 4x100 Relay — 1. North Medford (Daniel Olson, Aidan Vanderhoof, Cody Adams, James Royster), 43.97; 2. Grants Pass, 44.18; 3. Roseburg, 44.28. 4x400 Relay — North Medford (Aidan Vanderhoof, Jacob Allmaras, Turner Nye, Danny Cossette) 3:27.08; 2. South Medford 3:27.13; 3. Roseburg 3:27. 79. Discus — 1. Ethan Collins, GP, 143-7; 2. Jacob Hermant, SM, 137-0; 3. Carson Ellis, Rose. 123-06. High Jump — 1. Collin Warmouth, Rose. 6-1; 2. Nicholas Bolin, Rose. 6-0; 3. Nash Kuykendall, SH 5-10. Triple Jump — 1. DJ Seguin, SH, 44-1; 2. Luke Lambson, GP, 44-0; 3. Jacob Trone, GP, 43-6.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — 1. South Eugene, 230; 2. Grants Pass, 205; 3. Sheldon, 176; 4. North Medford, 83.5; 5. Roseburg, 80; 6. South Medford, 77.5.
Saturday’s Finals
100 — 1. Elise Unruh-Thomas, SE, 12.14; 2. Gracious Lusby, ROS, 12.25; 3. Sasha Eustis, SE, 13.01. 200 — 1. Elise Unruh-Thomas, SE, 2. Gracious Lusby, ROS, 25.13; 3. Camille Lawrence, SHE, 25.79. 400 — 1. Camille Lawrence, SH, 58.04; 2. Tatianna Ross, GP, 58.52; 3. Lottie Dillard, SM, 1:00.85. 800 — 1. Madison Elmore, SE, 2:12.35; 2. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 2:17.12; 3. Hannah Seubert, SE, 2:19.77. 1,500 — 1. Madison Elmore, SE, 4:36.47; 2. Kate Bouse, SE, 4:49.45; 3. Aimee Boechler, SE, 4:50.85; 4. Eliza Eckman, ROS, 4:57.48. 100 Hurdles — 1. Ella Thomas, SH, 15.02; 2. Taylor Chocek, SE, 15.03; 3. Morgan Burke, SM, 15.89. 300 Hurdles — 1. Taylor Chocek, SE, 44.87; 2. Catherine Touchette, SE, 45.77; 3. Ella Thomas, SH, 46.02. 4x100 Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Lailee Friend, Camdyn Bruner, Molly Guerra, Tatianna Ross), 49.02; 2. South Eugene, 49.09; 3. Sheldon, 49.23; 6. Roseburg (Shaelee Shears, Kalina Anderson, Carly Watkins, Carlie Arnold), 52.73. 4x400 Relay — 1. South Eugene (Devyn Simmons, Madison Elmore, Sasha Eustis, Elise Unruh-Thomas), 4:03.42; 2. Sheldon, 4:08.00; 3. Grants Pass, 4:08.24; 4. Roseburg (Carlie Arnold, Mayah Pappas, Kalina Anderson, Gracious Lusby), 4:16.01. Discus — 1. Molly Guerra,GP, 140-02; 2. Jaida Ross, NM, 137-03; 3. Katelyn Foutz, SH, 116-08. High Jump — 1. Grace Proudfoot, SE, 5-06; 2. Taylor Chocek, SE, 5-04; 3. Grace Backen, ROS, 5-0; 7. Hannah Bartlett, ROS, 4-10. Triple Jump — 1. Camdyn Bruner, GP, 35-01.50; 2. Tatum Stuart, GP, 34-11.00; 3. Skylar Farmer, SM, 34-05.25; 7. Kalina Anderson, ROS, 31-03.25; 8. Grace Backen, ROS, 30-01.75.
