GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg boys track and field team won 12 of 17 events and posted an 80-65 victory over Grants Pass in a Southwest Conference dual meet on Wednesday at Russ Werner Field.
The Grants Pass girls rolled to a 101-43 victory over Roseburg.
Boone Olson won a pair of individual events for the RHS boys, taking first in the 110 hurdles (17.93 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.59).
Other winners for the Indians included Finn Fluegel in the 100 (11.51), Jonathan Colunga in the 200 (24.34), Elijah Hansen in the 400 (52.72), Hunter Agsten in the 1,500 (4:25.30), Carson Ellis in the shot put (49-2), Collin Warmouth in the javelin (172-8), Nicholas Bolin in the high jump (5-8), Landyn Dupper in the long jump (20-4 1/2), the 4x100 relay team of Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Fluegel and D'Angelo Adams (44.80) and the 4x400 relay of Herskovitz, Fluegel, Colunga and Hansen (3:41.88).
The Roseburg girls got wins from Gracious Lusby in the 100 (12.44), Samantha Eichman in the 800 (2:34.92), Eliza Eckman in the 1,500 (5:11.71), Erin Mendelson in the pole vault (9-6), Madison Carter in the triple jump (30-3) and the 4x400 relay of Eckman, Trinity Minyard, Nina Willhoft and Sophia Tate (4:41.72).
BOYS
Roseburg 80, Grants Pass 65
100 — 1. Finn Fluegel, R, 11.51; 2. Landyn Dupper, R, 11.72; 3. Kolby Bautista, GP, 11.93. 200 — 1. Jonathan Colunga, R, 24.34; 2. John Dauterman, R, 24.40; 3. Skyler Moore, R, 24.56. 400 — 1. Elijah Hansen, R, 52.72; 2. Jaren Emptage, GP, 54.61; 3. John Dauterman, R, 54.89. 800 — 1. Alex Mersino, GP, 2:19.62; 2. Adrian Aguirre, GP, 2:21.59; 3. Levi Campbell, R, 2:30.25. 1,500 — 1. Hunter Agsten, R, 4:25.30; 2. Cedar Davis-Frankfort, GP, 4:29.87; 3. John Sajo, R, 4:42.89. 3,000 — 1. Bryce Hobbs, GP, 9:52.16; 2. Wesley Powell, GP, 10:11.81; 3. Isaac Redlinger, GP, 10:17.68. 110 HURDLES — 1. Boone Olson, R, 17.93; 2. Adam Jenson, GP, 18.18; 3. Corbin Anderson, GP, 18.41. 300 HURDLES — 1. Boone Olson, R, 46.59; 2. Adam Jenson, GP, 46.77; 3. Hunter Agsten, R, 46.89. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Finn Fluegel, D'Angelo Adams), 44.80; 2. Grants Pass, 48.15. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Eddie Herskovitz, Finn Fluegel, Jonathan Colunga, Elijah Hansen), 3:41.88. SHOT PUT — 1. Carson Ellis, R, 49-2; 2. Colton Jordan, R, 46-7; 3. Andrew Prulhiere, GP, 44-6. DISCUS — 1. Ethan Collins, GP, 148-4; 2. Hunter Gonzales, GP, 116-8; 3. Carson Ellis, R, 113-4. JAVELIN — 1. Collin Warmouth, R, 172-8; 2. Riley Bonney, GP, 170-10; 3. Juan Macias, R, 143-9. HIGH JUMP — 1. Nicholas Bolin, R, 5-8; 2. Collin Warmouth, R, 5-8; 3. Kolby Bautista, GP, 5-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Kolby Bautista, GP, 12-6; 2. Kyndle Young, GP, 12-6; 3. Jayden Brown, GP, 12-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 20-4 1/2; 2. Jaren Emptage, GP, 20-3 3/4; 3. Jarod Lee, GP, 19-9. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Cole Nicholas, GP, 38-11 1/4; 2. Cameron Jipp, GP, 36-2; 3. Hunter Hillard, R, 34-9 1/2.
GIRLS
Grants Pass 101, Roseburg 43
100 — 1. Gracious Lusby, R, 12.44; 2. Molly Guerra, GP, 13.12; 3. Hailey Westbrook, GP, 13.53. 200 — 1. Tatianna Ross, GP, 26.13; 2. Camdyn Bruner, GP, 26.78; 3. Hailey Westbrook, GP, 28.30. 400 — 1. Katelin Loper, GP, 1:06.83; 2. Rachel Snyder, GP, 1:07.88; 3. Tatum Stuart, GP, 1:08.90. 800 — 1. Samantha Eichman, R, 2:34.92; 2. Sarah Sturley, GP, 2:36.95; 3. Samantha Dara, GP, 2:37.25. 1,500 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 5:11.71; 2. Bethany Kalebaugh, R, 5:30.37; 3. Samantha Eichman, R, 5:38.30. 3,000 — 1. Faith Schultz, GP, 11:23.03; 2. Mary Sturley, GP, 11:41.37; 3. Haylee Bayard, GP, 12:37.75. 100 HURDLES — 1. Riley Childers, GP, 18.58; 2. Kaylie Gerlitz, GP, 19.77; 3. Erin Mendelson, R, 22.42. 300 HURDLES — 1. Kaylie Kerlitz, GP, 52.61; 2. Riley Childers, GP, 57.28; 3. Jazmine Campbell, GP, 59.98. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Lailee Friend, Camdyn Bruner, Molly Guerra, Tatianna Ross), 51.16; 2. Roseburg (Shaelee Shears, Kalina Anderson, Hannah Bartlett, Gracious Lusby), 53.72. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Eliza Eckman, Trinity Minyard, Nina Willhoft, Sophia Tate), 4:41.72. SHOT PUT — 1. Jessalyn England, GP, 38-11; 2. Molly Guerra, GP, 35-6; 3. Cae'Emone Baasha, GP, 31-11. DISCUS — 1. Molly Guerra, GP, 135-0; 2. Cae'Emone Baasha, GP, 102-3; 3. Makaylin Tucker, GP, 92-8. JAVELIN — 1. Mackenzie Van Ess, GP, 120-4; 2. Gretchen Lucido, R, 109-6; 3. Skylar Willey, GP, 88-2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Makayla Sikahema, GP, 4-8; 2. Grace Backen, R, 4-8; 3. Hannah Bartlett, R, 4-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Erin Mendelson, R, 9-6; 2. Brynli Logue, GP, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Camdyn Bruner, GP, 17-5; 2. Tatum Stuart, GP, 15-10; 3. Lailee Friend, GP, 15-3. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Madison Carter, R, 30-3; 2. Jaimie Burton, GP, 29-7 1/4; 3. Erin Mendelson, R, 28-9 3/4.
