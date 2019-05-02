The Roseburg boys track and field team won 14 of 17 events and scored a convincing 106-38 Southwest Conference dual meet win over South Eugene on Wednesday in Eugene.
The Roseburg girls only managed five wins in a 95-47 loss to the Axe.
Senior Carson Ellis set a PR in the shot put (50-4 1/2) and won the discus (115-2) for the Indians. He placed second in the javelin with a PR (165-8).
Senior Collin Warmouth had a PR in the javelin (183-0) and freshman Keanu Christner ran a personal best en route to winning the 100 meters (11.69).
Other individual winners for Roseburg included Nicholas Bolin in the high jump (5-8), Blake Johnson in the pole vault (11-6), freshman Landyn Dupper in the long jump (19-10), Finn Fluegel in the 200 (23.43), John Dauterman in the 400 (54.88), Zach Traul in the 1,500 (4:21.43), Steen Olson in the 3,000 (10:27.36) and Boone Olson in the 300 hurdles (46.74).
The 4x100 relay team of Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Merhawi Lake and Fluegel was victorious (44.59) and the 4x400 relay of Dauterman, Fluegel, Jonathan Colunga and Herskovitz finished first (3:41.40).
On the girls’ side, Gracious Lusby won the 100 for the Tribe in 12.34. Other winners included freshman Eliza Eckman in the 800 (2:28.46), Gretchen Lucido in the javelin (111-5), Madison Carter in the triple jump (30-3) and the 4x400 relay of Carlie Arnold, Mayah Pappas, Samantha Eichman and Lusby (4:20.18).
The Indians will compete in the Grants Pass Rotary Invitational Saturday.
BOYS
Roseburg 106, South Eugene 38
100 — 1. Keanu Christner, R, 11.69; 2. Eddie Herskovitz, R, 11.79; 3. Skyler Moore, R, 11.82. 200 — 1. Finn Fluegel, R, 23.43; 2. Keanu Christner, R, 24.02; 3. Jonathan Colunga, R, 24.54. 400 — 1. John Dauterman, R, 54.88; 2. Ian Curtis, SE, 1:00.04; 3. Tye Frentzel, SE, 1:06.26. 800 — 1. Ian Twyman, SE, 1:58.91; 2. Nate Tavakolian, SE, 2:04.45; 3. Zach Traul, 2:05.83. 1,500 — 1. Zach Traul, R, 4:21.43; 2. Ephraim Webber, R, 4:42.80; 3. Tyler Shakespear, SE, 4:43.56. 3,000 — 1. Steen Olson, R, 10:27.36; 2. Kason Bonds, R, 10:27.37; 3. Will Borrevik, SE, 10:33.45. 110 HURDLES — 1. Simon Seung Park, SE, 16.28; 2. Boone Olson, R, 17.93; 3. Charles Anderson, R, 18.21. 300 HURDLES — 1. Boone Olson, R, 46.74; 2. Hunter Agsten, R, 47.03; 3. Charles Anderson, R, 47.94. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Merhawi Lake, Finn Fluegel), 44.59; 2. South Eugene, 45.42. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (John Dauterman, Finn Fluegel, Jonathan Colunga, Eddie Herskovitz), 3:41.40; 2. South Eugene, 3:50.33. SHOT PUT — 1. Carson Ellis, R, 50-4 1/2; 2. Jahi Richardson, SE, 42-1; 3. Colton Jordan, R, 41-2. DISCUS — 1. Carson Ellis, R, 115-2; 2. Charles Richardson, SE, 99-7; 3. Shane Balogh, SE, 94-4. JAVELIN — 1. Collin Warmouth, R, 183-0; 2. Carson Ellis, R, 165-8; 3. Eamon Gustafson, SE, 145-2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Nicholas Bolin, R, 5-8; 2. Collin Warmouth, R, 5-8; 3. Coyote Jones, SE, 5-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Blake Johnson, R, 11-6; 2. Bryce Konopaski, R, 9-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 19-10; 2. Rhett Roberts, SE, 19-8 3/4; 3. Jacob Trone, SE, 19-7. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jacob Trone, SE, 40-8; 2. Hayden Horton, R, 36-3/4; 3. Cody Thompson, SE, 36-0.
GIRLS
South Eugene 95, Roseburg 47
100 — 1. Gracious Lusby, R, 12.34; 2. Devyn Simmons, SE, 13.25; 3. Nina Van Ryzin, SE, 13.49. 200 — 1. Devyn Simmons, SE, 27.23; 2. Grace Proudfoot, SE, 28.29; 3. Carlie Arnold, R, 28.86. 400 — 1. Madison Elmore, SE, 1:00.84; 2. Samantha Eichman, R, 1:04.75. 800 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 2:28.46; 2. Anna Tavakolian, SE, 2:30.34; 3. Arenaria Cramer, SE, 2:34.75. 1,500 — 1. Kate Bouse, SE, 4:51.95; 2. Aimee Boechler, SE, 4:55.11; 3. Hannah Seubert, SE, 4:56.00. 3,000 — 1. Samara Park, SE, 11:34.38; 2. Isabell Webber, R, 11:54.56; 3. Delah Varnon-Welch, SE, 12:02.49. 100 HURDLES — 1. Taylor Chocek, SE, 15.23; 2. Julia Scher, SE, 17.13; 3. Page Betenson, SE, 19.90. 300 HURDLES — 1. Catherine Touchette, SE, 49.49; 2. Julia Scher, SE, 52.96. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Eugene (Devyn Simmons, Sasha Eustis, Taylor Chocek, Elise Unruh-Thomas), 49.98; 2. Roseburg (Carly Watkins, Kalina Anderson, Hannah Bartlett, Gracious Lusby), 52.45. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Carlie Arnold, Mayah Pappas, Samantha Eichman, Gracious Lusby), 4:20.18; 2. South Eugene, 4:51.75. SHOT PUT — 1. Laila Johnson, SE, 31-10; 2. Jaden Warmouth, R, 29-5; 3. Walker Sheidow, SE, 28-4. DISCUS — 1. Laila Johansson, SE, 103-6; 2. Bella Moses, SE, 91-4; 3. Stephanie Way, R, 80-9. JAVELIN — 1. Gretchen Lucido, R, 111-5; 2. Bella Moses, SE, 106-11; 3. Lisa Kochevar, SE, 84-5. HIGH JUMP — 1. Grace Proudfoot, SE, 5-2; 2. Taylor Chocek, SE, 5-2; 3. Hannah Bartlett, R, 4-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Maya Kaperick, SE, 11-6; 2. Isabell Webber, R, 6-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Nina Van Ryzin, SE, 16-3 1/2; 2. Mayah Pappas, R, 16-1/2; 3. Brede Gaston, SE, 15-1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Madison Carter, R, 30-3; 2. Camille Dela Cruz, R, 28-4 1/2; 3. Mia Howard, R, 27-3/4.
