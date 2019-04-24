The Roseburg High girls track and field team defeated North Medford 72-64 on Wednesday in a Southwest Conference dual meet at Finlay Field.
The Roseburg boys fell to the Black Tornado, 76-69.
Junior Gracious Lusby won the 100 meters in 12.35 seconds and anchored both relay teams to victory for the RHS girls.
Roseburg also got wins from Samantha Eichman in the 800 (2:26.78), Sophia Tate in the 3,000 (12:33.3), Hannah Bartlett in the high jump (4-10), Erin Mendelson in the pole vault (9-0) and triple jump (29-10 1/2), and Mayah Pappas in the long jump (16-8).
Winning events for the RHS boys were Finn Fluegel in the 100 (11.52), Merhawi Lake in the 400 (52.5), Elijah Hansen in the 800 (1:59.46), Hunter Agsten in the 1,500 (4:21.6), Carson Ellis in the shot put (50-3), Barrett Wilks in the discus (108-3), Nicholas Bolin in the high jump (5-8) and Landyn Dupper in the long jump (20-11).
The Tribe won the 4x400 relay.
BOYS
North Medford 76, Roseburg 69
100 — 1. Finn Fluegel, R, 11.52; 2. James Royster, NM, 11.55; 3. Daniel Olson, NM, 11.60. 200 — 1. Daniel Olson, NM, 23.73; 2. James Royster, NM, 24.14; 3. John Dauterman, R, 24.28. 400 — 1. Merhawi Lake, R, 52.5; 2. Aidan Vanderhoof, NM, 53.3; 3. Tyler Parshall, NM, 55.2. 800 — 1. Elijah Hansen, R, 1:59.46; 2. Zachary Traul, R, 2:06.29; 3. Grant Lulich, NM, 2:15.01. 1,500 — 1. Hunter Agsten, R, 4:21.6; 2. Brodie Dick, NM, 4:25.4; 3. John Sajo, R, 4:43.2. 3,000 — 1. Joshua Scull, NM, 10:01.1; 2. Kason Bonds, R, 10:41.3; 3. Alex Buster, R, 11:36.6. 110 HURDLES — 1. Turner Nye, NM, 15.22; 2. Tanner Houck, NM, 17.12; 3. Boone Olson, R, 17.47. 300 HURDLES — 1. Turner Nye, NM, 43.85; 2. Tanner Houck, NM, 44.74; 3. Aidan Vanderhoof, NM, 45.03. 4x100 RELAY — 1. North Medford (Cody Adams, Nathan Rider, Daniel Olson, James Royster), 45.42; Roseburg, dq. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (John Dauterman, Finn Fluegel, Jonathan Colunga, Eddie Herskovitz), 3:32.89; 2. North Medford, 3:37.23; 3. North Medford, 3:56.33. SHOT PUT — 1. Carson Ellis, R, 50-3; 2. Tony Bench, NM, 45-10; 3. Colton Jordan, R, 39-2. DISCUS — 1. Barrett Wilks, R, 108-3; 2. Damien Little, NM, 104-7; 3. Tony Bench, NM, 100-3. JAVELIN — 1. Colby Neron, NM, 157-7; 2. Isaac Heard, R, 135-11; 3. Ethan Palmer, R, 127-3. HIGH JUMP — 1. Nicholas Bolin, R, 5-8; 2. Bryce Konopaski, R, 5-6; 3. Danny Cossette, NM, 5-4. POLE VAULT — 1. Turner Nye, NM, 13-0; 2. Blake Johnson, R, 11-6; 3. Bryce Konopaski, R, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 20-11; 2. Garrett Henderson, NM, 19-3; 3. Carson Six, R, 18-9 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Chance Costanzo, NM, 37-10; 2. Trask Conrad, NM, 35-1 3/4; 3. Kaiyal Velu, R, 31-10 1/2.
GIRLS
Roseburg 72, North Medford 64
100 — 1. Gracious Lusby, R, 12.35; 2. Soraya Trujillo, NM, 13.65; 3. Carly Watkins, R, 13.68. 200 — 1. Soraya Trujillo, NM, 28.12; 2. Kalina Anderson, R, 28.46; 3. Carlie Arnold, R, 28.95. 400 — 1. Emily Parker, NM, 1:02.96. 800 — 1. Samantha Eichman, R, 2:26.78; 2. Eliza Eckman, R, 2:30.65; 3. Cammeo Ramirez, NM, 2:31.15. 1,500 — 1. Emily Cowan, NM, 5:24.0; 2. Bethany Kalebaugh, R, 5:27.6; 3. Nina Willhoft, R, 5:30.7. 3,000 — 1. Sophia Tate, R, 12:33.3; 2. Saundra Parsons, NM, 12:38.9. 100 HURDLES — 1. Bethany Gardner, NM, 18.23; 2. Sierra Hall, NM, 18.98; 3. Jaiden Gallery, NM, 22.54. 300 HURDLES — 1. Sophia Elam, NM, 51.86; 2. Sierra Hall, NM, 54.35; 3. Bethany Gardner, NM, 54.85. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Shaelee Shears, Kalina Anderson, Hannah Bartlett, Gracious Lusby), 52.80; 2. North Medford, 56.25. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Samantha Eichman, Carlie Arnold, Mayah Pappas, Gracious Lusby), 4:14.0. SHOT PUT — 1. Jaida Ross, NM, 45-10 1/2; 2. Gretchen Lucido, R, 30-6; 3. Jaden Warmouth, R, 30-4. DISCUS — 1. Jaida Ross, NM, 146-5; 2. Taylor Alner, NM, 101-0; 3. Abby Christiansen, NM, 89-9. JAVELIN — 1. Kamaile Kaeo, NM, 123-4; 2. Gretchen Lucido, R, 114-5; 3. Cassandra Dent, NM, 88-11. HIGH JUMP — 1. Hannah Bartlett, R, 4-10; 2. Grace Backen, R, 4-10; 3. Grace Ellis, R, 4-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Erin Mendelson, R, 9-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Mayah Pappas, R, 16-8; 2. Jane Ersepke, NM, 15-9; 3. Natalee McCowin, R, 14-0. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Erin Mendelson, R, 29-10 1/2; 2. Mia Howard, R, 28-2 1/2; 3. Cassandra Dent, NM, 27-5 1/2.
