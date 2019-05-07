Eight girls won individual events as Roseburg defeated South Medford, 81-60, at Finlay Field on Tuesday in its final Southwest Conference track and field dual meet of the season.
The South Medford boys beat Roseburg, 77-68.
The Roseburg girls got victories from Carly Watkins in the 100 meters (13.44 seconds), Carlie Arnold in the 200 (28.75), Gracious Lusby in the 400 (59.68), Samantha Eichman in the 800 (2:30.39), Jaden Warmouth in the shot put (30-5 1/2), Gretchen Lucido in the javelin (112-7), Erin Mendelson in the pole vault (9-6) and Mayah Pappas in the long jump (15-5 3/4).
The 4x100 relay team of Shaelee Shears, Kalina Anderson, Watkins and Lusby finished first (50.85), while the 4x400 quartet of Arnold, Pappas, Anderson and Lusby was first (4:13.5).
On the boys' side, Elijah Hansen of Roseburg won the 800 (1:58.55) and Zachary Traul was victorious in the 1,500 (4:12.3). Carson Ellis set a PR in the shot put (52-4) and Collin Warmouth won the javelin (182-0) and high jump (6-0).
Blake Johnson was first in the pole vault (12-6, PR) and Landyn Dupper won the long jump (20-7) for the Tribe. The 4x100 relay quartet of Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Merhawi Lake and Finn Fluegel finished first (44.47).
Roseburg will host the SWC junior varsity district meet Friday. The Indians will compete in the SWC Championships on May 16 and 18 at Sheldon High in Eugene.
BOYS
South Medford 77, Roseburg 68
100 — 1. Mitchell Walker, SM, 11.53; 2. Noah McCrary, SM, 11.58; 3. Finn Fluegel, R, 11.67. 200 — 1. Tomas Kopriva, SM, 23.69; 2. Eddie Herskovitz, R, 23.78; 3. Keanu Christner, R, 23.85. 400 — 1. Tomas Kopriva, SM, 51.07; 2. Reed Hungerford, SM, 51.62; 3. Jonathan Colunga, R, 52.74. 800 — 1. Elijah Hansen, R, 1:58.55; 2. Michael Maiorano, SM, 2:03.73; 3. Caden Munroe, SM, 2:04.73. 1,500 — 1. Zachary Traul, R, 4:12.3; 2. Tanner Sayers, SM, 4:18.8; 3. John Sajo, R, 4:36.7. 3,000 — 1. Adam Cannon, SM, 9:56.4; 2. Preston Smith, R, 9:59.1; 3. Hunter Agsten, R, 10:11.0. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jared Buckman, SM, 16.97; 2. Charles Anderson, R, 17.52; 3. Trevor Foster, SM, 17.80. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jared Buckman, SM, 43.78; 2. Asher Johnson, SM, 45.35; 3. Boone Olson, R, 45.68. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Merhawi Lake, Finn Fluegel), 44.47; 2. South Medford, 44.80. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Spencer Fowler, Kalem Gartin, CJ Wisely, Tomas Kopriva), 3:41.23. SHOT PUT — 1. Carson Ellis, R, 52-4; 2. Sam Willis, SM, 42-10; 3. Jacob Hermant, SM, 40-9. DISCUS — 1. Jacob Hermant, SM, 140-2; 2. Ryan Flores, SM, 121-10; 3. Cameron Davis, SM, 118-7. JAVELIN — 1. Collin Warmouth, R, 182-0; 2. Carson Ellis, R, 162-0; 3. Sam Willis, SM, 155-9. HIGH JUMP — 1. Collin Warmouth, R, 6-0; 2. Nicholas Bolin, R, 5-8; 3. Trevor Foster, SM, 5-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Blake Johnson, R, 12-6; 2. Ethan Pariani, R, 10-6; 3. Isaac Baker, SM, 10-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 20-7; 2. Mitchell Walker, SM, 19-7 1/2; 3. Nicholas Bolin, R, 18-7. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Mitchell Walker, SM, 38-10 1/2; 2. Hayden Horton, R, 36-7; 3. Hunter Hillard, R, 34-5.
GIRLS
Roseburg 81, South Medford 60
100 — 1. Carly Watkins, R, 13.44; 2. Bella Bottero, SM, 13.76; 3. Lottie Dillard, SM, 13.78. 200 — 1. Carlie Arnold, R, 28.75; 2. Carly Watkins, R, 28.77; 3. Bella Bottero, SM, 28.80. 400 — 1. Gracious Lusby, R, 59.68; 2. Lottie Dillard, SM, 1:03.45; 3. Alyssa Brown, SM, 1:05.27. 800 — 1. Samantha Eichman, R, 2:30.39; 2. Eliza Eckman, R, 2:31.03; 3. Emily Nash, SM, 2:36.30. 1,500 — 1. Caitlin Fugate, SM, 5:21.75; 2. Isabell Webber, R, 5:25.11; 3. Nina Willhoft, R, 5:30.53. 3,000 — 1. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 10:46.2; 2. Gabi Wisnovsky, SM, 11:14.7; 3. Bethany Kalebaugh, R, 12:18.2. 100 HURDLES — 1. Morgan Burke, SM, 16.95; 2. Jaeda Boutwell, SM, 17.71; 3. Keira Volpe, SM, 17.98. 300 HURDLES — 1. Morgan Burke, SM, 49.90. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Shaelee Shears, Kalina Anderson, Carly Watkins, Gracious Lusby), 50.85; 2. South Medford, 52.35. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Carlie Arnold, Mayah Pappas, Kalina Anderson, Gracious Lusby), 4:13.5; 2. South Medford, 4:33.5. SHOT PUT — 1. Jaden Warmouth, R, 30-5 1/2; 2. Gretchen Lucido, R, 29-8; 3. Katy McMurtrey, SM, 29-0. DISCUS — 1. Madalynn Strain, SM, 99-5; 2. Bethani Sutliff, SM, 91-1; 3. Stephanie Way, R, 84-0. JAVELIN — 1. Gretchen Lucido, R, 112-7; 2. Abigail Veale, R, 83-7; 3. Jaden Warmouth, R, 82-2. HIGH JUMP — 1. Jaeda Boutwell, SM, 5-0; 2. Grace Backen, R, 4-10; 3. Hannah Bartlett, R, 4-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Erin Mendelson, R, 9-6; 2. Olivia Sewell, SM, 7-6; 3. Isabell Webber, R, 6-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Mayah Pappas, R, 15-5 3/4; 2. Hannah Bartlett, R, 15-4 3/4; 3. Keira Volpe, SM, 15-1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Keria Volpe, SM, 32-0; 2. Grace Backen, R, 30-5 1/2; 3. Madison Carter, R, 30-4.
