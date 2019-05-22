Roseburg will send four seniors and one junior to the OSAA Class 6A track and field championships this weekend at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
The 6A meet gets underway at noon Friday with the boys pole vault. The 5A meet, which will also be held at MHCC, starts at 11 a.m. with the boys shot put.
Competition on Saturday begins at 11 a.m. with the boys discus.
Qualifying for Roseburg were senior Collin Warmouth in the javelin (178-10) and high jump (6-1), senior Carson Ellis in the shot put (46-9 1/2), senior Finn Fluegel in the 100 meters (11.29), senior Nicholas Bolin in the high jump (6-0) and junior Gracious Lusby in the girls 100 (12.25) and 200 (25.13).
"I think the experience for all of these athletes, especially for our foreign exchange student (Fluegel), will be an exciting one," RHS coach Gwen Bartlett wrote in an email.
Warmouth, in his first year of high school track, won district titles in the javelin and high jump.
"Collin right now is in the middle of the pack in the javelin and if he pops a good throw with solid technique he can definitely make a showing and hopefully get to the podium," Bartlett wrote. "He doesn't have the past experience (of state meets), but is an athlete who understands how to step it up in times of intense competition because he's a top-notch varsity athlete."
Ellis was a state placer in the shot a year ago.
"Carson will do well if he comes in positive and ready to compete," Bartlett wrote. "He'll need to reach his PR (52-4) to make the podium because there are athletes who have the ability to be in the 53-56 range."
Lusby, the lone Roseburg girl in the meet, has turned in a healthy and strong season to date.
"Gracious has a great chance of making the finals on Saturday in both the 100 and 200," Bartlett wrote. "She's coming in ranked fifth and if she runs strong, has a quick start and stays positive and focused she should make the podium. I'm looking forward to watching her compete."
