MEDFORD — Roseburg track and field athletes opened their season at Bowerman Field in Saturday's Medford Rotary Relays.
"I was proud of all of our kids today and the efforts they put forth in their events, especially because we have had very little practice due to the slow start to the season with all of the snow," RHS head coach Gwen Bartlett said. "We used today as an additional workout for the athletes on the track. The weather conditions today in Medford were conducive to some fairly good early marks and have given those competing a chance to get the nerves out, start with a baseline mark and work towards continual improvement throughout the season."
Hunter Agsten, Jonathan Colunga, Elijah Hansen and Zachary Traul finished third in the boys distance medley relay in 11:10.38. The medley's first leg is 1,200 meters, followed by runs of 400, 800 and 1,600.
“I’m real proud of all of our athletes today. I loved watching how they supported each other and how they competed,” RHS distance running coach Nathan Eckman said.
Nic Bolin finished third in the high jump with a 6-foot jump, matching his personal best.
In the girls' meet, Mayah Pappas, Shaelee Shears, Bailey Allen and Gracious Lusby ran to a third place finish in the 4x200 relay in 1:53.09.
Pappas was seventh in the long jump at 14-8. Grace Backen matched her PR from last season in the high jump (4-8) to finish eighth.
Nina Willhoft, Sophia Tate, Miriam Childers and Eden Childers also finished third in the 4x800 relay (11:21.92).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — 1. Grants Pass, 90.91 2. South Medford, 51.24; 3. Hidden Valley, 48.93; 3. Crater, 48.93; 5. Ashland, 46.98; 6. North Medford, 46.47; 7. Whitney, 35.98; 8. Mazama, 35.96; 9. Eagle Point, 22.96; 10. Henley, 22.73; 11. Cascade Christian, 19.45; 12. North Valley, 13.21; 13. Marshfield, 11.98; 14. Roseburg, 7; 15. Phoenix, 6.99; 16. St Mary's, 5; 17. Lakeview, 1.25.
Top 3 Placers
100 Freshman — 1. Aidan Kindt, Maz, 11.43; 2. Brandon Gailey, Maz, 11.51; 3. Dredan Myers, GP, 11.79. 1,500 — 1. Matthew Schenk, Cra, 4:18.90; 2. Michael Maiorano, SM, 4:21.68; 3. Conner Sutton, Cra, 4:25.18. 110 Hurdles — 1. South Medford, 50.62; 2. Grants Pass, 52.50; 3. North Medford, 53.04. 4x100 Relay — 1. Ashland, 43.92; 2. Whitney, 44.21; 3. Mazama, 44.32. 4x200 Relay — 1. Whitney, 1:32.79; 2. Ashland, 1:34.00; 3. Mazama, 1:34.35. 4x400 Relay — 1. North Medford, 3:36.17; 2 Ashland, 3:37.133. Whitney, 3:37.28. 4x800 Relay — 1. Crater, 8:15.91; 2. Grants Pass, 8:56.67; 3. Mazama, 9:09.61. Distance Medley Relay — 1. Ashland, 10:32.17; 2. South Medford, 10:53.54; 3. Roseburg (Hunter Agsten, Jonathan Colunga, Elijah Hansen, Zachary Traul) 11:10.38. Shot Put — 1. David Schneider, Hen, 48-1 3/4; 2. Cody Fisher, Cra, 47-11 1/4; 3. Riley Ortiz, HV, 44-11 1/4. Discus — 1. Cody Fisher, Cra, 153-0; 2. Ethan Collins, GP, 135-5 1/2; 3. Chadwick Adams, Ash, 133-7 1/2. Javelin — 1. Austin Strawn, EP, 162-11; 2. Riley Bonney, GP, 155-6; 3. Brian Place, Maz, 154-4. High Jump — 1. Caveli Hensley, Whi, 6-4; 2. Gabriel Burchfield, HV, 6-2; 3. Nicholas Bolin, Ros, 6-0. Pole Vault — 1. Cody Le Bel, Cra, 14-0; 2. Kolby Bautista, GP, 13-0; 3. Turner Nye, NM, 12-6; 3. Noah Stillwell, StM, 12-6. Long Jump — 1. Ben Carringer, Maz, 21-3; 2. Jaren Emptage, GP, 20-7; 2. Anthony Smith, Ash, 20-7. Triple Jump — 1. Luke Lambson, GP, 40-5; 2. Logan Ball, Cra, 39-7 1/2; 3. Jarod Lee, GP, 39-7.
GIRLS
1. Grants Pass, 100.19; 2. Hidden Valley, 52.18; 3. Henley, 50.42; 4. North Valley, 43.23; 5. Whitney, 41.99; 6. South Medford, 40.93; 7. Crater, 29.99; 8. Marshfield, 27.98; 9. Ashland, 24.97; 10. Roseburg, 19; 11. St Mary's, 16.75; 12. North Medford, 13.46; 13. Eagle Point, 11.98; 14. Cascade Christian, 10.98; 15. Mazama, 10.97; 16. Phoenix, 3.98; 17. Lakeview, 2.
Top 3 Placers
100 Freshman — 1. Emily Beasley, Whit, 12.81; 2. Abby Gardner, Whit, 13.05; 3. Amanda Cross, Mars, 13.07. 400 — 1. Jensyn Ford, StM, 63.7. 1,500 — 1. Hazel Richards, Ash, 5:15.44; 2. Kira Morrow, Hen, 5:23.45; 3. Kinsey Hullman, Hen, 5:24.81. 100 Hurdles Relay — 1. South Medford, 52.91; 2. Whitney, 53.30; 3. Marshfield, 54.10. 300m Hurdles — 1. Emma Bennion, StM, 47.69; 2. Brette Graham, Lakev, 47.75; 3. Morgan Burke, SM, 49.11. 4x100 Relay — 1. Hidden Valley, 50.23; 2. Grants Pass, 50.75; 3. South Medford, 50.94. 4x200 Relay — 1. Grants Pass, 1:49.32; 2. North Valley, 1:52.06; 3. Roseburg (Mayah Pappas, Shaelee Shears, Bailey Allen, Gracious Lusby) 1:53.09. 4x400 Relay — 1. Grants Pass, 4:14.99; 2. North Valley, 4:16.04; 3. Hidden Valley, 4:26.06. 4x800 Relay — 1. Crater, 10:31.19; 2. Grants Pass, 10:41.76; 3. Roseburg (Nina Willhoft, Sophia Tate, Miriam Childers, Eden Childers) 11:21.92. Distance Medley Relay — 1. St. Mary's, 13:38.33; 2. South Medford, 13:47.18; 3. Ashland, 13:47.66. Shot Put — 1. Kaiah Fisher, HV, 38-4 1/4; 2. Katie Rietmann, StM, 37-1 3/4; 3. Abbey Alexander, CasC, 36-7 1/4. Discus — 1. Molly Guerra, GP, 143-8 3/4; 2. Abbey Alexander, CasC, 110-3; 3. Hallee Jessee, HV, 106-1. Javelin — 1. Kaylee Touey, NV, 123-8; 2. Mackenzie Van Ess, GP, 102-6; 3. Jessalyn England, GP, 101-11. High Jump — 1. Lyndee McLauchlin, Hen, 5-3; 2. Jenelle Hurley, HV, 5-0; 2. Andrea Flores, EP, 5-0; 2. Rachel Payan, Whit, 5-0. Pole Vault — 1. Khaley Aguilar, Mars, 10-6; 2. Isabel Simmons, Whit, 10-0; 2. Rachel Payan, Whit, 10-0. Long Jump — 1. Jenelle Hurley, HV, 16-4; 2. Kylie Anderson, Cra, 15-5 1/2; 3. Maya Van Hook, Cra, 15-2 1/2. Triple Jump — 1. Jenelle Hurley, HV, 34-6; 2. Camdyn Bruner, GP, 33-9; 3. Jaaden Steele, HV, 33-6.
