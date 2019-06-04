EUGENE — Roseburg High track and field athletes Hunter Agsten and Colin Ellis took part in the El Jefe meet on May 31 at South Eugene High School.
The open meet for all high school athletes featured events rarely contested at the prep level.
Agsten, a graduating senior, placed fourth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 6 minutes, 53.55 seconds. Henry Anderson of South Eugene won the race (6:36.61).
Ellis, a sophomore, tied for fifth in the pole vault (10-6). Brody Petz, competing unattached, was the winner (16-0).
