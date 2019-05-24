Roseburg junior Gracious Lusby concluded her track and field season with a pair of top five finishes on the final day of the Class 6A meet Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.
Lusby placed fourth in the girls 200 meters with a time of 25.20 seconds. Earlier, she finished fifth in the 100 in 12.25.
Colleen Uzoekwe of Westview won both sprints, clocking 12.08 in the 100 and 24.98 in the 200.
"I thought Gracious did great," RHS coach Gwen Bartlett said. "At times, it was a downpour, but she didn't let the weather get the best of her. There was tough competition there and she competed well."
Senior Collin Warmouth of Roseburg tied for eighth in the high jump, clearing a personal best 6-2. Roseburg senior Nicholas Bolin didn't clear the opening height of 6-0.
It was an impressive first year of track for Warmouth, who finished fourth in the javelin Friday.
"Collin did a great job," Bartlett said. "He had two PRs."
The Roseburg girls tied for 24th in the team standings with nine points. The RHS boys were 28th with 9.33 points.
South Eugene's girls (55) and Tualatin's boys (74) captured team titles.
Class 6A Championships
At Mt. Hood C.C., Gresham
Saturday's Finals
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — South Eugene 55, Jesuit 52, Centennial 51, Bend 51, Summit 50, Westview 43, West Salem 32, Sunset 24, Mountain View 24, St. Mary's Academy 19.
100 — (w: +0.0) 1. Colleen Uzoekwe, Westview, 12.08; 2. Maya Hopwood, Bend, 12.12; 3. Fechi Nmereole, Gresham, 12.15; 4. Lucy Jolivette, West Salem, 12.19; 5. Gracious Lusby, Roseburg, 12.25; 6. Marley Salveter, Sandy, 12.35; 7. Lily Jones, Roosevelt, 12.39; 8. Nora Hagan, Sherwood, 12.50.
200 — (w: -0.3) 1. Colleen Uzoekwe, Westview, 24.98; 2. Elise Unruh-Thomas, South Eugene, 25.02; 3. Lucy Jolivette, West Salem, 25.03; 4. Gracious Lusby, Roseburg, 25.20; 5. Maya Hopwood, Bend, 25.32; 6. Fechi Nmereole, Gresham, 25.91; 7. Anna Miller, Mountainside, 25.92; 8. Ruby Bishop, Bend, 26.32.
400 — 1. Ruby Bishop, Bend, 57.57; 2. Charli Stewart, Bend, 57.60; 3. Riley Patera, Tigard, 57.72; 4. Greta Anderson, Jesuit, 57.92; 5. Emma Baughman, Westview, 58.29; 6. Camille Lawrence, Sheldon, 59.01; 7. Gennavieve Marion, Tualatin, 59.05; 8. Lily Bartel, Oregon City, 59.62.
800 — 1. Chloe Foerster, Jesuit, 2:09.52; 2. Molly Grant, Jesuit, 2:10.51; 3. Isabel Max, Summit, 2:12.40; 4. Izabela Kacalek, Canby, 2:15.00; 5. Kaiya Robertson, Franklin, 2:15.19; 6. Magdalene Williams, Summit, 2:17.26; 7. Elizabeth Khoury, Forest Grove, 2:18.05; 8. Ellie Cook, Lincoln, 2:21.17.
1,500 — 1. Madison Elmore, South Eugene, 4:27.13; 2. Fiona Max, Summit, 4:27.27; 3. Lucy Huelskamp, Sunset, 4:32.60; 4. Teaghan Knox, Summit, 4:33.86; 5. Kyla Becker, Lincoln, 4:34.63; 6. Elizabeth Khoury, Forest Grove, 4:35.68; 7. Delaney Griffin, Franklin, 4:36.78; 8. Annelies Quinton, Grant, 4:38.44.
100 Hurdles — (w: -0.1) 1. Madison McHone, Centennial, 14.44; 2. Madison McGlasson, Glencoe, 14.87; 3. Taylor Chocek, South Eugene, 15.08; 4. Ella Thomas, Sheldon, 15.14; 5. Kailee Yoshishige, Clackamas, 15.40; 6. Katarina Bosworth, Beaverton, 16.09; 7. Hailey Westbrook, Grants Pass, 16.26; Harley Daniel, Oregon City, DQ.
300 Hurdles — 1. Madison McHone, Centennial, 44.25; 2. Taylor Chocek, South Eugene, 45.26; 3. Kailee Yoshishige, Clackamas, 46.10; 4. Catherine Touchette, South Eugene, 46.37; 5. Eva van Hameren, Jesuit, 46.67; 6. Joley Sproul, Sherwood, 46.91; 7. Grace Toney, Bend, 48.68; 8. Ella Thomas, Sheldon, 54.52.
4x100 Relay — 1. West Salem (Elliana Herring 10, Lucy Jolivette 12, Elisabeth Goodrich 12, Sarah Rice 11), 48.16; 2. Lake Oswego, 48.66; 3. South Eugene, 48.71; 4. Grants Pass, 48.77; 5. Bend, 48.80; 6. Sheldon, 49.14; 7. Jesuit, 49.46; 8. Gresham, 49.58.
4x400 Relay — 1. Jesuit Molly Grant 10, Ella Nelson 11, Greta Anderson 12, Chloe Foerster 9), 3:50.13; 2. Mountainside, 3:57.64; 3. South Eugene, 3:57.84; 4. Oregon City, 3:58.05; 5. Bend, 3:59.75; 6. West Salem, 4:00.55; 7. Lake Oswego, 4:00.87; 8. Westview, 4:01.54.
Pole Vault — 1. Savannah Schultz, Centennial, 12-00; 2. Rosalie Folger-Vent, Madison, J12-00; 3. Maya Kaperick, South Eugene, J12-00; 4. Evelyn Molebash, Summit, 11-06; 5. Madison Fassiotto, Lincoln, J11-06; 6. Sydney McCann, St Mary's Ac, J11-06; 7. Dale Thompson, Sunset, J11-06; 8. Sierra Schultz, Centennial, 11-00.
Triple Jump — 1. Jasmine Martin, Mountain View, 38-04, w:-0.3; 2. Lydia Barnett, Sunset, 38-03.75, w:+0.0; 3. Tayler Lyday, Benson, 37-05.50, w:+0.0; 4. Asha Turnbull, Summit, 37-04.75, w:+0.0; 5. Leah Richards, Bend, 37-03, w:+0.0; 6. Camdyn Bruner, Grants Pass, 36-07.75, w:+0.0; 7. Avery Croxton, Tigard, 35-11, w:+0.0; 8. Kendel Vanterpool, Tualatin, 35-08.75, w:+0.0.
Shot Put — 1. Jaida Ross, North Medford, 42-10; 2. Angel Aluesi, Centennial, 41-10.25; 3. Jewyl Newton, St Mary's Ac, 41-03.50; 4. Jordyn Turner, Jesuit, 39-06; 5. Kaia Alexander, South Salem, 38-08.25; 6. Ahliah Nordstrom, Roosevelt, 38-08; 7. Kami Walk, Sheldon, 38-07.50; 8. Abbey Knoll, West Salem, 37-02.
Discus — 1. Anessa Chirgwin, Oregon City, 143-03; 2. Makayla Long, West Linn, 141-09; 3. Jaida Ross, North Medford, J141-09; 4. Molly Guerra, Grants Pass, 139-07; 5. Ava David, Lake Oswego, 135-11; 6. Sydney McCarrell, West Salem, 133-11; 7. Keeley Rasmussen, Sandy, 130-03; 8. Ahliah Nordstrom, Roosevelt, 126-05.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10 — Tualatin 74, Sherwood 47, Jesuit 45, Oregon City 41, Westview 27, West Salem 26, Central Catholic 24, Liberty 21, Franklin 21, Summit 20.5.
100 — (w: 0.1) 1. Caleb Hagan, Sherwood, 10.66; 2. Kwabena Lynn, Tualatin, 10.79; 3. Marcus Harris, Grant, 10.79; 4. Dominique Loggins, Tualatin, 10.82; 5. Jamal McMurrin, West Salem, 11.02; 6. Jimmie Barton, Centennial, 11.07; 7. Josh Burns, Tigard, 11.07; 8. Timon Davis, Grant, 11.26.
200 — (w: -0.2) 1. Caleb Hagan, Sherwood, 21.68; 2. Marcus Harris, Grant, 22.15; 3. Kwabena Lynn, Tualatin, 22.15; 4. Jack Kelley, Jesuit, 22.57; 5. Jamal McMurrin, West Salem, 22.65; 6. Xavier Simpson, Central Cath, 22.73; 7. Jimmie Barton, Centennial, 23.03; 8. Josh Burns, Tigard, 27.72.
400 — 1. Ricky Ascencio, Oregon City, 49.13; 2. Sam Baricevic, Jesuit, 49.23; 3. Colin Quinn, Madison, 49.68; 4. Eric Lungu, South Salem, 50.11; 5. Denzel Pinto, Westview, 50.17; 6. Garrett Jackson, West Linn, 50.25; 7. Cole Hoecker, Sandy, 50.30; 8. Corban Remsburg, Oregon City, 51.42.
800 — 1. Ethan Reese, Sunset, 1:53.40; 2. Evan Henkel, West Salem, 1:55.16; 3. Joel Yasin, Gresham, 1:55.20; 4. Andrew Payton, Tualatin, 1:55.71; 5. Kenney McElroy, West Linn, 1:56.62; 6. Ethan Sturdivant, Sherwood, 1:56.79; 7. Jacob Allmaras, North Medford, 1:58.29; 8. Trevor Qualman, Sheldon, 1:59.81.
1,500 — 1. Will Sheaffer, Jesuit, 3:57.02; 2. Zane Fodge, McMinnville, 3:57.80; 3. Charlie Robertson, Franklin, 3:58.75; 4. Aidan Palmer, Franklin, 3:59.06; 5. Ian Twyman, South Eugene, 3:59.39; 6. Daniel Beckstead, Grants Pass, 4:01.36; 7. Andrew Payton, Tualatin, 4:02.01; 8. Vincent Mestler, Sheldon, 4:03.23.
110 Hurdles — (w: -0.1) 1. Aidan Maloney, Liberty, 14.66; 2. Luke Marion, Tualatin, 14.88; 3. Turner Nye, North Medfor, 14.92; 4. Jalen Hale, Tualatin, 14.98; 5. Jaylen Russell, Benson, 15.13; 6. Nolan Malcomson, Wilson, 15.45; 7. Robert J Gorman, Summit, 15.57; Simon Thompson, West Salem, DQ.
300 Hurdles — 1. Jaylen Russell, Benson, 37.61; 2. Hunter Gilbert, Tigard, 38.94; 3. Tyrus Love, McKay, 39.21; 4. Elijah Elliott, Central Cath, 39.57; 5. Luke Neville, Lakeridge, 39.63; 6. Aidan Maloney, Liberty, 40.16; 7. Turner Nye, North Medford, 40.25; 8. Wyatt Lovell, Oregon City, 40.30.
4x100 Relay — 1. Tualatin (Dominique Loggins 12, Andrew McDade 11, Luke Marion 11, Kwabena Lynn 12), 42.06; 2. Jesuit, 42.80; 3. West Salem, 42.84; 4. Tigard, 43.12; 5. Oregon City, 43.17; 6. Grant, 43.22; 7. Centennial, 43.24; 8. Westview, 43.27.
4x400 Relay — 1. Jesuit (Jonathan Ulrich 11, Jack Kelley 11, Michael Brittingham 10, Sam Baricevic 11), 3:19.56; 2. Oregon City, 3:21.24; 3. Westview, 3:23.68; 4. Tualatin, 3:24.70; 5. West Salem, 3:25.16; 6. David Douglas, 3:25.52; 7. West Linn, 3:25.97; 8. Central Catholic, 3:26.45.
High Jump — 1. James King, Mountain Vie, 6-06; 2. Aidan Maloney, Liberty, J6-02; 3. Jackson Staples, Sandy, J6-05; 3. Jack Normand, Summit, 6-04; 5. Ross Davis, Southridge, J6-04; 6. Adam Maxwell, West Linn, J6-02; 6. Calvin Migchelbrink, Lakeridge, J6-02; 8. Collin Warmouth, Roseburg, J6-02; 8. Elijah Garriss, Roosevelt, J6-02; 8. Justin Lazenby, Glencoe, J6-02.
Long Jump — 1. Jack Normand, Summit, 22-01.50, w:+0.0; 2. Jake Follett, Oregon City, 21-11, w:+0.0; 3. Wayne Jamison, Westview, 21-08, w:-0.2; 4. Jaren Emptage, Grants Pass, 21-05.25, w:+0.0; 5. Cabree Figueroa, Roosevelt, J21-05.25, w:+0.0; 6. Collin Bracken, Lake Oswego, 21-01.25, w:+0.0; 7. Lucas Musgrave, Bend, 20-09.50, w:+0.0; 8. Terrell Lawson, Beaverton, 20-06.75, w:-1.5.
Discus — 1. Mariano Kis, Tualatin, 177-07; 2. Bryan Cuthbertson, Sherwood, 164-09; 3. Kianush Behbehani-Escobar, Westview, 153-08; 4. Lane Marshall, Oregon City, 150-06; 5. Tanner Brewster, Sandy, 149-05; 6. Ethan Collins, Grants Pass, 149-02; 7. Jacob Mesch, Lincoln, 147-11; 8. Ryan Turner, Beaverton, 145-06.
