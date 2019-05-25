GRESHAM — Seniors Collin Warmouth and Carson Ellis both scored points for the Roseburg boys on the first day of the OSAA Class 6A track and field meet Friday at Mt. Hood Community College.
Warmouth placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 184 feet, 11 inches, a PR. Joseph Nizich of Central Catholic won the event at 209-3.
Ellis finished fifth in the shot put, heaving the iron ball 48-8. The winner was Mariano Kis of Tualatin (57-11).
Roseburg senior Finn Fluegel was 14th overall in the 100-meter prelims with a time of 11.42 seconds and didn't advance to Saturday's final.
Roseburg junior Gracious Lusby advanced to the finals in the girls 100 (12.38) and 200 (25.11).
Class 6A Championships
At Mt. Hood Community College, Gresham
Friday's Finals
GIRLS
3,000 — 1. Fiona Max, Summit, 9:43.91; 2. Lucy Huelskamp, Sunset, 9:49.51; 3. Kyla Becker, Lincoln, 9:51.97; 4. Annelies Quinton, Grant, 9:58.25; 5. Delaney Griffin, Franklin, 9:59.17; 6. Alexis Kebbe, Jesuit, 10:01.99; 7. Kaitlyn Gearin, Tualatin, 10:05.88; 8. Mia Kane, Lincoln, 10:08.87.
High Jump — 1. Madison McHone, Centennial, 5-06; 2. Colleen Uzoekwe, Westview, 5-05; 3. Jasmine Martin, Mountain View, 5-04; 4. Destiny Ogbeama, Gresham, J5-04; 5. Lily Reynolds, Beaverton, 5-02; 5. Rosalie Folger-Vent, Madison, 5-02; 7. Ellie Hammond, Tualatin, J5-02; 8. DeShanae Norman, Benson, J5-02.
Long Jump — 1. Colleen Uzoekwe, Westview, 18-04.50; 2. Jasmine Martin, Mountain View, 18-00.25; 3. Charli Stewart, Bend, 17-10.25; 4. DeShanae Norman, Benson, 17-06.50; 5. Sarah Rice, West Salem, 17-06; 6. Ella Thomas, Sheldon, 17-05.50; 7. Madeline DeBorde, Lake Oswego, 17-05.25; 8. Harley Daniel, Oregon City, 17-03.
Javelin — 1. Isabelle Esler, St Mary's Ac, 136-06; 2. Kohana Nakato, Summit, 133-11; 3. Makayla Long, West Linn, 133-08; 4. Sara Sanders, Jesuit, 132-10; 5. Kaia Alexander, South Salem, 131-09; 6. Shay Coons, McKay, 128-01; 7. Angel Aluesi, Centennial, 123-04; 8. Sydney Larrison, Glencoe, 123-03.
BOYS
3,000 — 1. Charlie Robertson, Franklin, 8:32.08; 2. Zane Fodge, McMinnville, 8:32.50; 3. Abdinasir Hussein, Roosevelt, 8:36.69; 4. Vincent Mestler, Sheldon, 8:37.03; 5. Jack Bennett, Jesuit, 8:37.21; 6. Ian Twyman, South Eugene, 8:37.50; 7. Quincy Norman, Forest Grove, 8:37.81; 8. Daniel Beckstead, Grants Pass, 8:37.94.
Pole Vault — 1. Simon Seung Park, South Eugene, 16-06; 2. Conrad Greeley, Barlow, 15-06; 3. Brady Petz, Bend, 14-09; 4. Aaron Olson, Lake Oswego, 14-06; 5. Benjamin Fowler, Wilson, 14-03; 5. Wade Jacobus, Bend, 14-03; 7. Harrison Canfield, Lake Oswego, 14-00; 8. Kolby Bautista, Grants Pass, 13-06.
Triple Jump — 1. Nathan Reed, Beaverton, 44-10; 2. DJ Seguin, Sheldon, 44-07.25; 3. Matthew Seeley, Lake Oswego, 44-06.50; 4. Travis West, Central Catholic, 44-04.75; 5. Lucas Musgrave, Bend, 44-04.25; 6. Jack Normand, Summit, 44-04; 7. Luke Lambson, Grants Pass, 44-00.50; 8. Jake Follett, Oregon City, 43-11.
Shot Put — 1. Mariano Kis, Tualatin, 57-11; 2. Bryan Cuthbertson, Sherwood, 55-10.75; 3. Noah Culbertson, Sherwood, 52-09.50; 4. Ika Ngauamo, Sunset, 49-10; 5. Carson Ellis, Roseburg, 48-08; 6. Lane Marshall, Oregon City, 48-03; 7. Nicholas Olsen, Sandy, 47-10; 8. Keating Hinkley, Wilson, 46-10.25.
Javelin — 1. Joseph Nizich, Central Catholic, 209-03; 2. Dominic Funk, Forest Grove, 193-04; 3. Shane Neal, Century, 185-06; 4. Collin Warmouth, Roseburg, 184-11; 5. Cielo Del Rosario, Westview, 181-03; 6. Bryce Ard, Canby, 176-09; 7. Asher Krauel, Sherwood, 174-05; 8. Aaron Ruth, Clackamas, 168-09.
