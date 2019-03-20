On the first day of spring, pleasant weather conditions greeted athletes from the Roseburg, Sutherlin and South Umpqua track and field teams on Wednesday at RHS's Finlay Field.
The Indians won both triangular meets, the boys compiling 94 points and the girls 58.
The Roseburg boys finished first in 11 events.
Senior D'Angelo Adams led a sweep in the 100 meters, clocking 11.68 seconds. Landyn Dupper (11.95) and Eddie Herskovitz (12.15) finished second and third.
Other winners for the Tribe included Finn Fluegel in the 200 (24.34); John Dauterman in the 400 (54.61); Hunter Agsten in the 1,500 (4:33.1); Zachary Traul in the 3,000 (8:59.4); the 4x100 relay team of Fluegel, Chahaya Hill, Herskovitz and Adams (45.09); the 4x400 relay of Fluegel, Herskovitz, Jonathan Colunga and Elijah Hansen (3:53.44); Colton Jordan in the shot put (38-1/2); Collin Warmouth in the javelin (166-2); Colin Ellis in the pole vault (10-0); and Dupper in the long jump (20-5 1/4).
South Umpqua got wins from Dale Wells in the 800 (2:18.91), Owen O'Keefe in the 300 hurdles (47.81) and Josh Deister in the triple jump (36-2). Gavin Eastwood of Sutherlin won the high jump (6-2) and Eric Blodgett won the discus (96-8).
On the girls' side, Sierra Nielsen and Heidi Christianson of Sutherlin, Isabell Webber of Roseburg and Samantha Stroud of S.U. each won a pair of individual events.
Nielsen, a freshman, won the 100 (13.41) and 200 (27.67). Webber took first in the 800 (2:36.8) and 1,500 (5:35.6), Stroud won the shot put (30-1) and discus (85-1), and Christianson finished first in the 400 (1:06.13) and javelin (74-0).
Roseburg's other winners were Eliza Eckman in the 3,000 (10:51.1), the 4x400 relay of Samantha Eichman, Bethany Foster, Mayah Pappas and Gracious Lusby (4:36.12), Erin Mendelson in the pole vault (8-0) and Pappas in the long jump (16-7 1/2).
Trinity Allen of S.U. won the 100 hurdles (20.26); Kameryn Horton of S.U. was first in the 300 hurdles (1:18.60); the S.U. 4x100 relay of Allen, Lillian Copelin, Hasina Lathan and Horton finished first (56.63); Mallory Turner of Sutherlin won the high jump (5-0); and Shakiyah Candelaria of Sutherlin won the triple jump (30-4).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 94, Sutherlin 21, South Umpqua 16.
100 — 1. D'Angelo Adams, R, 11.68; 2. Landyn Dupper, R, 11.95; 3. Eddie Herskovitz, R, 12.15. 200 — 1. Finn Fluegel, R, 24.34; 2. Jonathan Colunga, R, 24.54; 3. Ashton Wolfe, Suth, 26.09. 400 — 1. John Dauterman, R, 54.61; 2. Keanu Christner, R, 56.38. 800 — 1. Dale Wells, SU, 2:18.91; 2. Steen Olson, R, 2:30.98; 3. Parker Townsend, R, 2:38.34. 1,500 — 1. Hunter Agsten, R, 4:33.1; 2. John Sajo, R, 4:52.9; 3. Steen Olson, R, 5:01.3. 3,000 — 1. Zachary Traul, R, 8:59.4; 2. Hunter Agsten, R, 10:02.2; 3. John Sajo, R, 10:35.3. 300 HURDLES — 1. Owen O'Keefe, SU, 47.81. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Finn Fluegel, Chahaya Hill, Eddie Herskovitz, D'Angelo Adams), 45.09; 2. South Umpqua (Blayne Young, Josh Deister, Deven Schoeneck, Devyn Lincecum), 50.18. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Finn Fluegel, Eddie Herskovitz, Jonathan Colunga, Elijah Hansen), 3:53.44; 2. South Umpqua (Josh Deister, Austin Horton, Dale Wells, Devyn Lincecum), 4:06.04. SHOT PUT — 1. Colton Jordan, R, 38-1/2; 2. Eric Blodgett, Suth, 35-3 1/2; 3. Hunter Blix, R, 35-1. DISCUS — 1. Eric Blodgett, Suth, 96-8; 2. Isaac Heard, R, 91-7; 3. Bryce Olsen, Suth, 90-3. JAVELIN — 1. Collin Warmouth, R, 166-2; 2. Bryce Olsen, Suth, 157-4; 3. Trent Olsen, Suth, 107-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Gavin Eastwood, Suth, 6-2; 2. Collin Warmouth, R, 5-8; 3. Boone Olson, R, 5-2. POLE VAULT — 1. Colin Ellis, R, 10-0; 2. Blake Johnson, R, 10-0; 3. Ashton Wolfe, Suth, 9-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Landyn Dupper, R, 20-5 1/4; 2. Nicholas Bolin, R, 17-6 1/2; 3. Paul Cervantes, Suth, 17-3/4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Josh Deister, SU, 36-2; 2. Hayden Horton, R, 35-3; 3. Deven Schoeneck, SU, 33-7.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 58, South Umpqua 41, Sutherlin 38.
100 — 1. Sierra Nielsen, Suth, 13.41; 2. Jenna Norstadt, SU, 15.89; 3. Nalia Stice, SU, 16.71. 200 — 1. Sierra Nielsen, Suth, 27.67; 3. McKenzie Roosevelt, R, 30.95. 400 — 1. Heidi Christianson, Suth, 1:06.13; 2. Madasyn Van Acker, R, 1:07.18; 3. Hasina Lathan, SU, 1:08.22. 800 — 1. Isabell Webber, R, 2:36.8; 2. Mady Turner, Suth, 2:38.7; 3. Nina Willhoft, R, 2:46.3. 1,500 — 1. Isabell Webber, R, 5:35.6; 2. Samantha Eichman, R, 5:44.9; 3. Nina Willhoft, R, 5:52.0. 3,000 — 1. Eliza Eckman, R, 10:51.1; 2. Bethany Kalebaugh, R, 12:09.1; 3. Haven Pickup, SU, 12:34.0. 100 HURDLES — 1. Trinity Allen, SU, 20.26; 2. Kameryn Horton, SU, 20.82; 3. Litzi Aguirre, Suth, 21.57. 300 HURDLES — 1. Kameryn Horton, SU, 1:18.60. 4x100 RELAY — 1. South Umpqua (Trinity Allen, Lillian Copelin, Hasina Lathan, Kameryn Horton), 56.63; Roseburg, DQ. 4X400 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Samantha Eichman, Bethany Foster, Mayah Pappas, Gracious Lusby), 4:36.12; 2. South Umpqua (Hasina Lathan, Lillian Copelin, Trinity Allen, Haven Pickup), 4:47.84. SHOT PUT — 1. Samantha Stroud, SU, 30-1 1/2; 2. Jaden Warmouth, R, 28-6; 3. Kristina McFarland, SU, 27-1. DISCUS — 1. Samantha Stroud, SU, 85-1; 2. Kristina McFarland, SU, 81-6; 3. Heidi Christianson, Suth, 66-2. JAVELIN — 1. Heidi Christianson, Suth, 74-0; 2. Alexie Wayne, SU, 66-10; 3. Hope Clarno, R, 65-1. HIGH JUMP — 1. Mallory Turner, Suth, 5-0; 2. Grace Backen, R, 4-10; 3. Madison Carter, R, 4-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Erin Mendelson, R, 8-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Mayah Pappas, R, 16-7 1/2; 2. Jadyn Vermillion, Suth, 16-5; 3. Hannah Bartlett, R, 14-10. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Shakiyah Candelaria, Suth, 30-4; 2. Madison Carter, R, 29-3/4; 3. Mia Howard, R, 26-10 1/2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.