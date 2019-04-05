It’s certainly a high school track and field meet with tradition, and the meet records in each event are outstanding.
Roseburg is set to host the 44th annual Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational on Saturday at Finlay Field.
Competition gets underway with the girls pole vault at 10:30 a.m. and the rest of the field events follow. The running prelims begin at noon, followed by the finals at 5 p.m.
The non-scoring meet will include 17 teams, according to RHS head coach Gwen Bartlett. Scheduled to take part are Bandon, Cascade Christian, Glide, Grants Pass, Henley, Klamath Union, Lebanon, Mazama, North Eugene, North Valley, Oakland, Phoenix, Roseburg, South Eugene, South Medford, Summit and Sutherlin.
“It’s a unique meet and has a lot of history behind it,” Gwen Bartlett said. “We’re one of the invitationals (in the state) that still does the prelims and finals. It entails a long day ... it replicates the district and state meets in the sense you have prelims.”
Each team can enter its top two performers in each event.
“This is a meet where we have extremely good competition,” coach Bartlett said. “It’s more of an individual meet for our athletes. It’s an opportunity where the varsity kids can focus on one or two events because of the prelims and finals. We try not to spread them out too far.
“What I like about this meet is it gives the kids an opportunity to be responsible for themselves in an individual way, without the pressure of a team win or loss. It’s something they can focus on themselves and can focus on individual improvement.”
Roseburg hopes to fare well in some of the sprinting, distance, jumping and throwing events.
For the boys, senior D’Angelo Adams is entered in the 100 meters (11.38) and senior Finn Fluegel will run the 200 (24.34). Seniors Hunter Agsten (1,500, 4:20.0) and Elijah Hansen (800, 1:59.21) and junior Zachary Traul (3,000, 8:59.40) lead the distance corps.
Senior Carson Ellis will compete in the shot put (49-2), discus (118-0) and javelin (150-3 1/2). Seniors Collin Warmouth (166-2) and Juan Macias (162-7) are entered in the javelin and senior Nicholas Bolin looks to place in the high jump (6-0).
On the girls’ side, junior Gracious Lusby in the 100 (12.19) and freshman Eliza Eckman in the 3,000 (10:51.10) are among Roseburg’s competitors.
Junior Mayah Pappas is entered in the long jump (16-7 1/2), and senior Hannah Bartlett will compete in the long jump (16-5) and high jump (5-0).
“We’ve had an unorthodox start to the season in general, just with the snow and weather,” Gwen Bartlett said. “That made it challenging for us to get going. We did have practices throughout spring break and the turnout was wonderful.”
Of course, there’s the weather for this meet.
The invite has enjoyed some sunny days and endured some downright miserable ones over the years. Rain is forecast for Saturday.
“It’s Oregon. It’ll probably rain and the sun will probably shine at the same time,” Gwen Bartlett said with a smile. “You never know. What we’ve told our athletes is rain or shine, come prepared. Wear your layers and know how to warm up.
“We’ll cross our fingers we’ll have good weather, but it’s Oregon.”
