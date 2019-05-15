Members of the Roseburg High track and field teams hope to be in peak mode this weekend.
The Indians will head to Eugene for the Southwest Conference district meet, which begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday and resumes Saturday at Roger Herbert Track at Sheldon High School.
The top two placers in each event, plus those meeting the state qualifying standards, automatically advance to the Class 6A Championships.
“We’re starting to see some peak performances and this is the time to do it,” Roseburg head coach Gwen Bartlett said. “They’ve worked all season to get to this place. My hope for all of our athletes is for them to be physically and mentally where they need to be. If they are, we’re going to make a showing.”
Five finals on each side are scheduled for Thursday: the pole vault, javelin, long jump, shot put and 3,000 meters. The remaining 12 finals will be held Saturday, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For the Roseburg boys, seniors Collin Warmouth (183-0) and Carson Ellis (52-4) own the top marks in the conference in the javelin and shot put, respectively. Warmouth (6-0) and senior Nicholas Bolin (6-0) are tied for first in the high jump.
“Carson has been doing great in the shot and has a really good chance to go back to state,” Bartlett said. “But he has a slight injury with his arm right now and we’ll take a look at that and see where he’s at. I’m looking forward to seeing what Collin can do. He’s a real contender for state ... as a first-year thrower he’s made tremendous progress.
“The high jump is always interesting. On any given day anything can happen. Collin and Nicholas will need to be right at their PRs (to have a chance to advance).”
Freshman Landyn Dupper ranks third in the long jump (20-11). Senior Elijah Hansen in the 800 (1:58.49) and junior Zachary Traul in the 1,500 (4:09.10) and 3,000 (8:50.71) are looking to challenge for state berths.
Senior Finn Fluegel, a member of both relay teams, will enter the 100 (11.30), but is dealing with a heel injury, according to Bartlett.
In the girls’ meet, Roseburg junior Gracious Lusby is ranked second in the 100 (12.11) and 200 (25.43).
“Gracious should make both finals, and has an excellent chance of going to state in both races,” Bartlett said. “She seems real healthy, and is in a great mental state right now.”
Freshman Eliza Eckman in the 3,000 (10:44.67) and senior Gretchen Lucido in the javelin (117-10) are ranked third. Senior Erin Mendelson in the pole vault (9-6) and junior Mayah Pappas in the long jump (16-11 3/4) hope to place high.
“For a freshman, Eliza is one of the strongest competitors I’ve seen,” Bartlett said.
“She’s going to have some competition, for sure. She’s going to be running with juniors and seniors who will push her, but I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do.”
When asked about the team races, Bartlett favors the Grants Pass girls and Sheldon boys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.