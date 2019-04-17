Track and field athletes from Sheldon and Roseburg were treated to sunny spring weather during their Southwest Conference dual meet at Finlay Field on Wednesday.
"It's very nice having the sun out, and not a lot of wind," Roseburg junior Mayah Pappas said. "It really boosts the team morale."
"One of the nicest days we've had in a long time," Roseburg junior distance runner Zachary Traul added. "I loved it."
The Irish captured both duals with the Indians, the Sheldon girls rolling to a 103-40 victory and the boys winning 77-64.
Sheldon won 12 of 17 events in the girls' meet. The Roseburg boys won nine events, but the Irish posted sweeps in the 3,000 meters, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
The RHS boys got wins from Finn Fluegel in the 100 (11.59), Merhawi Lake in the 200 (23.90), Traul in the 1,500 (4:09.1), the 4x100 relay team of Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Fluegel and D'Angelo Adams (44.42), Ethan Pariani in the high jump (5-0), Blake Johnson in the pole vault (10-6), Carson Ellis in the shot put (47-10), Hunter Hillard in the discus (112-7) and Collin Warmouth in the javelin (180-0).
Warmouth, an all-state basketball player, is in his first season of track as a senior and making an impact. His javelin mark was a PR and ranks third in Class 6A this season.
"For sure, I surprised myself the first time (I threw it)," Warmouth said. "Now that I actually know I can do it a little bit, I've got some goals. I was pretty consistent today, too, so that was good. I definitely want to place at state."
Traul set a PR in the 1,500, taking the lead early and and never relinquishing it.
"The 1,500 felt great," he said. "I haven't felt that good in a while in a race. I was really happy with the time ... my goal was to go under 4:10 and I went 4:09, so I did exactly what I wanted."
Ellis, a senior, was a state placer in the shot last year. He wasn't able to beat his PR in the shot (49-2) Tuesday, but did get one in the javelin (156-9).
"I think I'm doing OK, but I can get better (in the shot)," Ellis said. "I've been going up every week, so hopefully we can continue that trend and get up in the mid-50s at the end of the year. My back's kind of messed up, so we're working through that."
Junior Gracious Lusby was a double winner for the RHS girls, finishing first in the 400 (59.22) and 200 (25.43). Both times move her into the Roseburg all-time top 10 list.
"I've never run an open 400, and it actually felt really good," she said. "I was scared at the beginning, but it was good. I just kind of wanted to get out there and get a time. I love the sun, I always do better in the sun."
Other winners for the Indians included Grace Backen in the high jump (4-10), Erin Mendelson in the pole vault (9-0) and Gretchen Lucido in the javelin (117-10). Lucido's mark was a PR.
Pappas finished second in the long jump with a PR 16-11 3/4.
"It went really good," she said. "We changed some things as far as my approach and shortened it so I was hitting my stride and being at top speed when I was hitting the board. That has really helped me a lot. It's a PR, so we'll just keep going uphill from now and shoot for that 17-foot mark."
The freshmen and sophomores will head to the Bob Newland Classic in Medford Friday. The rest of the squad will compete in the Central Coast Invitational Friday at Siuslaw High School in Florence.
BOYS
Sheldon 77, Roseburg 64
100 — 1. Finn Fluegel, R, 11.59; 2. Jenner Sherman, S, 11.62; 3. Benjamin Mehlhaff, S, 12.19. 200 — 1. Merhawi Lake, R, 23.90; 2. Hector Rosales, S, 24.07; 3. Jonathan Colunga, R, 24.32. 400 — 1. Jenner Sherman, S, 53.09; 2. Eddie Herskovitz, R, 53.36; 3. Ethan Lake, S, 59.75. 800 — 1. Vincent Mestler, S, 1:58.1; 2. Trevor Qualman, S, 1:58.6; 3. Elijah Hansen, R, 2:00.4. 1,500 — 1. Zachary Traul, R, 4:09.1; 2. Kelly Shedd, S, 4:16.9; 3. Christopher Rosebrook, S, 4:20.6. 3,000 — 1. Reece Morgan, S, 10:29.6; 2. Braeden Ordinario, S, 10:34.1; 3. Oscar Villada-Youel, S, 10:42.8. 110 HURDLES — 1., Kai Kelley, S, 16.85; 2. Michael Lancaster, S, 17.02; 3. Jaxon Kuykendall, S, 17.47. 300 HURDLES — 1. Michael Lancaster, S, 43.85; 2. Jaxon Kuykendall, S, 44.74; 3. Kai Kelley, S, 45.03. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Eddie Herskovitz, Chahaya Hill, Finn Fluegel, D'Angelo Adams), 44.42; 2. Sheldon, 45.57. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Sheldon (Vincent Mestler, Trevor Qualman, Hector Rosales, Jenner Sherman), 3:53.44; 2. Roseburg (Jonathan Colunga, Finn Fluegel, Eddie Herskovitz, Elijah Hansen), 4:06.04. HIGH JUMP — 1. Ethan Pariani, R, 5-0. POLE VAULT — 1. Blake Johnson, R, 10-6; 2. Jaxon Kuykendall, S, 10-0; 3. Bryce Konopaski, R, 8-6. LONG JUMP — 1. DJ Seguin, S, 21-0; 2. Jackson Wiles, S, 19-1; 3. Bryce Konopaski, R, 17-7. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Kai Kelley, S, 39-1 1/2; 2. Jackson Wiles, S, 38-3; 3. Hunter Hillard, R, 34-11. SHOT PUT — 1. Carson Ellis, R, 47-10; 2. Hunter Hillard, R, 42-7; 3. Benjamin Mehlhaff, S, 40-7. DISCUS — 1. Hunter Hillard, R, 112-7; 2. Carson Ellis, R, 104-9; 3. Barrett Wilks, R, 101-3. JAVELIN — 1. Collin Warmouth, R, 180-0; 2. Carson Ellis, 156-9; 3. Juan Macias, R, 150-5.
GIRLS
Sheldon 103, Roseburg 40
100 — 1. Kathryn Clark, S, 13.26; 2. Kalina Anderson, R, 13.70; 3. Sophia Schmidt, S, 13.73. 200 — 1. Gracious Lusby, R, 25.43; 2. Camille Lawrence, S, 26.06; 3. Kenady Leighton, S, 27.67. 400 — 1. Gracious Lusby, R, 59.22; 2. Camille Lawrence, S, 59.96; 3. Kenady Leighton, S, 1:01.70. 800 — 1. Kaelyn Knapp, S, 2:29.9; 2. Meg Hubbs, S, 2:30.4; 3. Eliza Eckman, R, 2:33.5. 1,500 — 1. Kaylin Sheley, S, 5:02.6; 2. Isabell Webber, R, 5:33.0; 3. Nina Willhoft, R, 5:35.2. 3,000 — 1. Kaylin Sheley, S, 11:09.8; 2. Jennifer Shelton, S, 11:27.8; 3. Madelyn Hubbs, S, 11:45.0. 100 HURDLES — 1. Ella Thomas, S, 15.34; 2. Katelyn Foutz, S, 17.77; 3. Sophia Sessions, S, 23.60. 300 HURDLES — 1. Ella Thomas, S, 47.69; 2. Sophia Sessions, S, 52.40. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Sheldon (Ella Thomas, Kathryn Clark, Kenady Leighton, Camille Lawrence), 50.57; 2. Roseburg (Shaelee Shears, Kalina Anderson, Hannah Bartlett, Gracious Lusby), 52.23. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Sheldon (Camille Lawrence, Kenady Leighton, Chloe Shedrick, Kathryn Clark), 4:24.02. HIGH JUMP — 1. Grace Backen, R, 4-10; 2. Katelyn Foutz, S, 4-10; 3. Caroline Capper, S, 4-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Erin Mendelson, R, 9-0; 2. Claire Greatwood, S, 7-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Ella Thomas, S, 17-1/2; 2. Mayah Pappas, R, 16-11 3/4; 3. Kathryn Clark, S, 15-11. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Josie Peters, S, 30-9; 2. Grace Backen, R, 29-9; 3. Tiana Cook, S, 28-6 1/2. SHOT PUT — 1. Kami Walk, S, 39-8; 2. Baily Bray, S, 31-6; 3. Meg Haverland, S, 31-3. DISCUS — 1. Katelyn Foutz, S, 108-5; 2. Kami Walk, S, 102-0; 3. Stephanie Way, R, 78-5. JAVELIN — 1. Gretchen Lucido, R, 117-10; 2. Kami Walk, S, 110-4; 3. Meg Haverland, S, 84-10.
