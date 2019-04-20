GLIDE — On a cool, wet day, several Douglas County small-school athletes rose to the occasion in the Maynard Mai Invitational on Saturday at the Glide track.
Oakland's teams had another strong showing in an invite. The Oakland girls won their 19-team meet with 103.5 points, while the boys finished second behind Cascade Christian (121) with 93.
Winning events for the Oakers were freshman Jolyn Vogel Hunt in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.71 seconds) and 300 hurdles (53.89), sophomore Johanna Simonson in the girls pole vault (8-0), senior Colton Langdon in the 110 hurdles (16.56) and 300 hurdles (44.34) and junior Kevin Meier in the triple jump (41-2 1/2).
"I feel like the kids did an awesome job," Oakland coach Kelly Simonson said. "We haven't been to the Glide meet in a while. It was chilly, but they did fantastic. I'm happy with the improvement we've had in the throws."
Glide fared well in the throwing events.
Senior Dillon Towne won the shot put (42-9) and discus (155-3), and senior Zach Holland set a new meet record in the javelin (190-6). Senior Kaylee Hendron finished first in the girls discus (131-1 3/4) and sophomore Holly Floto won the girls triple jump (33-9).
Towne, a two-time defending 3A state champion in the shot and discus, will go for a pair of state titles in 2A this year.
"The discus is going OK," he said. "I'm converting to the spin in the shot and it takes a little bit of time to get all that stuff down. I'm hoping by the time district and state rolls around I'll be ready to go."
Holland is dividing his time between baseball and track this spring, and entered Saturday with the top javelin mark in 2A (195-6). He fell short of his PR, but still was able to come up with an impressive mark on a damp day.
"I had a couple of things I felt like I can do better in," Holland said. "I felt like my throws were OK, they didn't feel my best. But it feels kind of good getting the meet record and I'm pretty satisfied with the distance I got today. I'll keep coming to practice and working on improving."
"I think everybody has seen what an athlete he is," Glide coach Aaron Towne said.
Douglas sophomore Mackenzii Phillips, who won the 4A girls javelin title as a freshman in 2018, won the event Saturday with a best of 127-6. She also placed third in the long jump (14-9 1/2) and fourth in the 100 (13.91).
"I think I threw pretty good, but I feel like the javelin has so much more work to do," Phillips said. "All the camps I've went to over the summer and winter have definitely helped me improve a lot.
"I've been working on my block a lot, keeping my chest high when I'm releasing and keeping my arm back instead of throwing early. I definitely have a PR coming this year."
Days Creek junior Moriah Michaels won a duel with Oakland senior Hadley Brooksby in the girls long jump. The two are among the top girls basketball players in the county. Michaels won the event (15-10 1/2), followed by Brooksby (15-1 1/2).
"All of us have been seeing each other for years, and it's just fun to come out and see everybody improve," Michaels said. "Definitely not my best, but the weather did impact a lot of the jumpers today. I'm glad I've been working on my form and think that's really helped."
Camas Valley junior Noel Krissie won the girls 100 (13.09) and 200 (27.04). The Hornets won both relays on the boys' side — with Jared Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Bridger Godfrey and Bryson Wolfe comprising the 4x100 (47.09) and O'Connor, Tyler Lindsey, Wolfe and Hunt teaming in the 4x400 (3:41.03).
Other wins by county athletes came from Canyonville Academy junior Lily Allen in the girls 400 (1:02.85), South Umpqua junior Hasina Lathan in the girls 800 (2:45.70) and Glendale freshman Elijah Wytcherley in the high jump (5-8).
Once again helping at the meet was the 85-year-old Mai, who the meet is named after. Mai was a longtime head cross country and track coach for the Wildcats, and is helping the distance runners.
"He's an icon," Aaron Towne said.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Cascade Christian 121, Oakland 93, Crow 76, Camas Valley 74, Glide 73, St. Mary's 60.5, Coquille 44.5, Rogue River 30, Umpqua Valley Christian 16, Glendale 14, Douglas 13.5, Triad 11, South Umpqua 8.5, Chiloquin 7, Yoncalla 5, Canyonville Academy 4, Powers 4, Bonanza 2, Mohawk 1.
100 — 1. Levi Ellerbeck, CC, 11.78; 2. Bryson Wolfe, CV, 11.89; 3. John Fralich, CC, 12.03. 200 — 1. Levi Ellerbeck, CC, 23.73; 2. Andrew Michels, SM, 23.96; 3. Bryson Wolfe, CV, 24.10. 400 — 1. Andrew Michels, SM, 52.48; 2. Wyatt Smith, Oak, 53.01; 3. Griffin Scott, CC, 56.34. 800 — 1. Jordan Sills, CC, 2:14.27; 2. Tyler Lindsey, CV, 2:19.56; 3. Jorge Garcia, CC, 2:25.63. 1,500 — 1. Joel Perry, Cr, 4:36.42; 2. Nathan O'Connor, CV, 4:42.62; 3. Shawn Recca, Cr, 4:46.60. 3,000 — 1. Isaac Wilson, CC, 10:38.65; 2. Carson Casey, CC, 10:42.54; 3. Brandon Byrd, Gli, 10:45.54. 110 HURDLES — 1. Colton Langdon, Oak, 16.56; 2. Tucker Godfrey, Coq, 17.34; 3. Curtis Weaver, UVC, 19.30. 300 HURDLES — 1. Colton Langdon, Oak, 44.34; 2. Matthew Wyant, SM, 46.65; 3. Tucker Godfrey, Coq, 47.39. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Camas Valley (Jared Hunt, Nathan O'Connor, Bridger Godfrey, Bryson Wolfe), 47.09; 2. Rogue River, 47.27; 3. Crow, 47.86. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Camas Valley (Nathan O'Connor, Tyler Lindsey, Bryson Wolfe, Jared Hunt), 3:41.03; 2. Cascade Christian, 3:45.11; 3. Crow, 3:50.83. SHOT PUT — 1. Dillon Towne, Gli, 42-9; 2. Logan Flenner, CC, 41-9; 3. Jake Reynolds, SM, 40-1 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Dillon Towne, Gli, 155-3; 2. Mark Simonsen, Cr, 130-1 3/4; 3. Collin Marshall, CC, 127-5 1/2. JAVELIN — 1. Zach Holland, Gli, 190-6 (new meet record); 2. Jared Hunt, CV, 154-6; 3. Dillon Towne, Gli, 143-7. HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 5-8; 2. Kevin Meier, Oak, 5-8; 3. Tristan Casteel, CV, 5-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Luke Bennion, SM, 9-6; 2. Peyton Woods, Cr, 9-0; 3. Noah Stillwell, SM, 8-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Wyatt Lewis, CC, 19-3 1/2; 2. Kevin Meier, Oak, 18-6 1/2; 3. Freddy Wongee Hong, SM, 18-4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Kevin Meier, Oak, 41-2 1/2; 2. Aiden Norris, RR, 38-1; 3. Freddy Wongee Hong, SM, 37-4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 103.5, Glide 75.5, St. Mary's 65, South Umpqua 51.5, Cascade Christian 46, Crow 40, Coquille 36, Camas Valley 34, Douglas 33.5, Triad 28, Days Creek 26, Chiloquin 25, Canyonville Academy 22, Bonanza 15, Rogue River 12, Umpqua Valley Christian 6, Glendale 6, Mohawk 2, Yoncalla 2.
100 — 1. Noel Krissie, CV, 13.09; 2. Moriah Michaels, DC, 13.52; 3. Lily Allen, CA, 13.67. 200 — 1. Noel Krissie, CV, 27.04; 2. Emily Stephens, CC, 27.09; 3. Lily Allen, CA, 27.52. 400 — 1. Lily Allen, CA, 1:02.85; 2. Moriah Michaels, DC, 1:03.24; 3. Hasina Lathan, SU, 1:07.80. 800 — 1. Hasina Lathan, SU, 2:45.70; 2. Finnja Lauber, Tri, 2:47.32; 3. Madison May, Cr, 3:00.54. 1,500 — 1. Allison Storts, Coq, 5:24.45; 2. Megan Green, Cr, 5:39.02; 3. Haven Pickup, SU, 5:47.00. 3,000 — 1. Allison Storts, Coq, 11:57.08; 2. Haven Pickup, SU. 12:10.22; 3. Megan Green, Cr, 12:18.66. 100 HURDLES — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oak, 17.71; 2. Sarah Sigl, Oak, 18.00; 3. Amberlee Jones, Gli, 18.16. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Oak, 53.89; 2. Christin Mosier, Bon, 55.98; 3. Vanessa Koon, Chi, 57.12. 4x100 RELAY — 1. St. Mary's (Mackenzie Walker, Ainsley Gibbs, Jensyn Ford, Emma Loos), 54.72; 2. Oakland (Hannah Cagle, Sarah Sigl, Johanna Simonson, Nyevilann Carlile), 56.31; 3. Glide (Kylie Anderson, Holly Floto, Lilly Reddick, Amberlee Jones), 56.37. 4x400 RELAY — 1. St. Mary's (Jensyn Ford, Ainsley Gibbs, Mackenzie Walker, Emma Loos), 4:24.24; 2. Oakland (Johanna Simonson, Sarah Sigl, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Hadley Brooksby), 4:40.33; 3. Glide (Holly Floto, Shaina Jordan, Miranda Rubrecht, Johanna Pope), 4:42.36. SHOT PUT — 1. Katie Rietmann, SM, 37-6 1/2; 2. Joy DeRoss, CV, 36-8; 3. Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 34-5 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Kaylee Hendron, Gli, 131-1 3/4; 2. Abbey Alexander, CC, 122-3 3/4; 3. Joy DeRoss, CV, 120-6 1/4. JAVELIN — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, Do, 127-6; 2. Johanna Pope, Gli, 95-1; 3. Emily Stephens, CC, 89-10. HIGH JUMP — 1. Emily Stephens, CC, 5-0; 2. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 4-10; 3. Allison Edgar, Tri, 4-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Johanna Simonson, Oak, 8-0; 2. Neveah Poore, Do, 7-6; 3. Madison May, Cr, 7-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Moriah Michaels, DC, 15-10 1/2; 2. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 15-1 1/2; 3. Mackenzii Phillips, Do, 14-9 1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Holly Floto, Gli, 33-9; 2. Hadley Brooksby, Oak, 32-9; 3. Sophia Pastrano, SM, 30-5.
