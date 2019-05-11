SUTHERLIN — Five Sutherlin athletes and one relay team won events in the Class 3A Special District 4 track and field championships on Friday and Saturday at Sutherlin High School.
Winning district titles for the Bulldogs were Jadyn Vermillion in the girls 200 meters (26.47 seconds), long jump (16-11 1/2) and triple jump (35-1), Tucker Clement in the 800 (2:07.15), Mallory Turner in the girls 100 hurdles (16.27), Bryce Olsen in the javelin (172-5 1/2), Gavin Eastwood in the high jump (6-3), and the girls 4x100 relay team of Vermillion, Turner, Shakiyah Candelaria and Sierra Nielsen (50.94).
Mackenzii Phillips of Douglas finished first in the girls javelin (131-2).
The Creswell boys and St. Mary’s girls won team crowns. The Sutherlin girls were second with 127 points.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Creswell 122, Cascade Christian 118, Pleasant Hill 117, Brookings-Harbor 96, St. Mary’s 83, Douglas 42, Sutherlin 42, South Umpqua 21, Harrisburg 19.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 — 1. Andrew Rietmann, SM, 11.40; 2. Gauge Smith, Cr, 11.45; 3. Levi Ellerbeck, CC, 11.55. 200 — 1. Andrew Rietmann, SM, 23.34; 2. Gauge Smith, Cr, 23.58; 3. Andrew Michels, SM, 23.63. 400 — 1. Gauge Smith, Cr, 51.19; 2. Andrew Michels, SM, 51.49; 3. Christian Tucker, Cr, 53.35. 800 — 1. Tucker Clement, Sut, 2:07.15; 2. Josiah Lee, Cr, 2:08.69; 3. Grant Marshall, Cr, 2:10.42. 1,500 — 1. Kaleb Barnes, Bro, 4:23.75; 2. Christian Tucker, Cr, 4:26.82; 3. Jake Sorani, CC, 4:33.57. 3,000 — 1. Kaleb Barnes, Bro, 9:40.56; 2. Jake Sorani, CC, 9:46.15; 3. Christian Tucker, Cr, 9:52.23. 110 HURDLES — 1. Nick Bronson, Cr, 16.07; 2. Kirk Everett, PH, 16.27; 3. Holden Schuster, D, 17.44. 300 HURDLES — 1. Nick Bronson, Cr, 42.66; 2. Gauge Smith, Cr, 42.88; 3. Devyn Lincecum, SU, 43.93. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Cascade Christian (John Fralich, Wyatt Lewis, Kristian Fralich, Levi Ellerbeck), 44.42; 2. Brookings, 45.12; 3. St. Mary’s, 45.17. 4x400 RELAY — 1. St. Mary’s (Andrew Michels, Andrew Rietmann, Nathan Sternenberg, Matthew Wyant), 3:34.14; 2. Cascade Christian, 3:35.76; 3. Pleasant Hill, 3:38.67. SHOT PUT — 1. Logan Flenner, CC, 45-9; 2. Jake Reynolds, SM, 45-4 1/2; 3. Josh Smith, Bro, 42-9. DISCUS — 1. Collin Marshall, CC, 149-5; 2. Reece Hardy, PH, 136-4; 3. Jaydan Gray, PH, 117-1. JAVELIN — 1. Bryce Olsen, Sut, 172-5 1/2; 2. Derek Bonde, Bro, 170-3 1/2; 3. Reece Hardy, PH, 157-6. HIGH JUMP — 1. Gavin Eastwood, Sut, 6-3; 2. James Trafton, PH, 5-10; 3. Payden Criddle, Cr, 5-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Dylan Hooper, PH, 14-5; 2. Noah Stillwell, SM, 12-0; 3. Ashton Wolfe, Sut, 11-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Wyatt Lewis, CC, 20-6 1/2; 2. Dylan Hammond, PH, 19-8; 3. Daniel Jellison, D, 19-7. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Kirk Everett, PH, 40-9 1/2; 2. Bradley Chapman, D, 40-2; 3. Ethan Rathburn, CC, 40-1/2.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — St. Mary’s 167, Sutherlin 127, Pleasant Hill 108.5, Cascade Christian 63, Brookings-Harbor 55.5, South Umpqua 44, Harrisburg 37, Douglas 27, Creswell 22.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 — 1. Alicia DuChateau, PH, 13.03; 2. Sierra Nielsen, Sut, 13.45; 3. Shelby Lamm, Cr, 13.47. 200 — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sut, 26.47; 2. Sierra Nielsen, Sut, 26.95; 3. Jensyn Ford, SM, 27.26. 400 — 1. Emma Bennion, SM, 59.39; 2. Maddie Wheelock, SM, 1:00.83; 3. Jensyn Ford, SM, 1:01.23. 800 — 1. Emma Bennion, SM, 2:22.57; 2. Jaesa Ruchti, PH, 2:28.82; 3. Hasina Lathan, SU, 2:41.72. 1,500 — 1. Maddy Woodward, PH, 5:10.80; 2. Sophia Dobry, SM. 5:23.46; 3. Haven Pickup, SU, 5:26.31. 3,000 — 1. Maddy Woodward, PH, 12:01.69; 2. Sophia Dobry, SM, 12:19.23; 3. Haven Pickup, SU, 12:27.15. 100 HURDLES — 1. Mallory Turner, Sut, 16.27; 2. Grace Boisen, CC, 16.68; 3. Mackenzie Walker, SM, 17.96. 300 HURDLES — 1. Emma Bennion, SM, 46.59; 2. Alicia DuChateau, PH, 48.01; 3. Kendyl Seiber, Cr, 51.33. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Sutherlin (Jadyn Vermillion, Mallory Turner, Shakiyah Candelaria, Sierra Nielsen), 50.94; 2. St. Mary’s, 51.69; 3. Pleasant Hill, 51.90. 4x400 RELAY — 1. St. Mary’s (Jensyn Ford, Maddie Wheelock, Mackenzie Walker, Ainsley Gibbs), 4:10.48; 2. Pleasant Hill, 4:18.96; 3. Sutherlin (Shakiyah Candelaria, Heidi Christianson, Sierra Nielsen), 4:25.26. SHOT PUT — 1. Katie Rietmann, SM, 41-2; 2. Abbey Alexander, CC, 37-4 1/2; 3. Hallie Shean, SM, 32-3 1/2. DISCUS — 1. Abbey Alexander, CC, 119-6; 2. Hope Bucher, Ha, 111-1; 3. Chloe McCrae, Br, 103-5. JAVELIN — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 131-2; 2. Abigail Masterfield, Sut, 110-11; 3. Chloe McCrae, Br, 110-7. HIGH JUMP — 1. Maddie Wheelock, SM, 5-2; 2. Mallory Turner, Sut, 5-0; 3. Emily Stephens, CC, 4-10. POLE VAULT — 1. Stephanie Loop, PH, 10-1; 2. Mickey Fulton, Br, 8-6; 3. Ainsley Gibbs, SM, 8-0. LONG JUMP — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sut, 16-11 1/2; 2. Stella Hucka, PH, 16-1/2; 3. Shakiyah Candelaria, Sut, 15-7. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sut, 35-1; 2. Mackenzii Phillips, D, 33-10 1/4; 3. Sophia Pastrano, SM, 32-7 1/2.
Class 1A Special District 2
BLUE RIVER — Camas Valley, Days Creek, Elkton and Glendale all had winners in the Class 1A Special District 2 track and field meet at the McKenzie Community Track.
Finishing first for the Hornets were Noel Krissie of Camas Valley in the girls 100 meters (12.82 seconds) and 200 (26.98), Jared Hunt in the javelin (170-0), Bryson Wolfe in the 400 (52.72), Nathan O’Connor in the 800 (2:08.97), Joy DeRoss in the girls shot put (35-11 1/2), the 4x100 relay team of Hunt, Nathan O’Connor, Bridger Godfrey and Wolfe (45.53).
Moriah Michaels of Days Creek won the girls long jump (16-1 1/2), Sadie Olson of Elkton won the girls discus (110-9), Margaret Byle of Elkton won the 400 (1:03.55) and Elijah Wytcherley of Glendale won the high jump (5-10).
The Hosanna Christian and Paisley girls captured team titles. The Camas Valley boys finished third with 84 points.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Hosanna Christian 103, Crow 97, Camas Valley 84, North Lake 65, Pacific 45, Paisley 43, Mapleton 43, Glendale 26, Powers 25, Umpqua Valley Christian 22, McKenzie 22, Triangle Lake 20, Triad 16, Days Creek 12, Riddle 11, Chiloquin 10, New Hope Christian 5, Mohawk 5, Prospect 4.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 — 1. JJ Neece, Map, 11.64; 2. Daniel Quirk, McK, 11.74; 3. Bridger Godfrey, CV, 11.96. 200 — 1. David Pedrick, Po, 23.49; 2. Jacob Moore, HC, 23.69; 3. Daniel Quirk, McK, 23.79. 400 — 1. Bryson Wolfe, CV, 52.72; 2. Christian Coleman, HC, 53.07; 3. Jacob Moore, HC, 53.90. 800 — 1. Nathan O’Connor, CV, 2:08.97; 2. Kody Roberts, Cr, 2:10.93; 3. Jacob Breding, Cr, 2:11.32. 1,500 — 1. Ethan Fine, NL, 4:35.63; 2. Zach Pennel, TL, 4:36.24; 3. Quince Nye, Pac, 4:40.43. 3,000 — 1. Ethan Fine, NL, 10:15.10; 2. Joel Perry, Cr, 10:25.19; 3. Kody Roberts, Cr, 10:32.80. 110 HURDLES — 1. Mikey Sanchas, HC, 16.67; 2. Curtis Weaver, UVC, 17.58; 3. Shakir Mukhametzyanov, Pai, 17.92. 300 HURDLES — 1. Mikey Sanchas, HC, 44.10; 2. Shakir Mukhametzyanov, Pai, 45.16; 3. Curtis Weaver, UVC, 45.18. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Camas Valley (Jared Hunt, Nathan O’Connor, Bridger Godfrey, Bryson Wolfe), 45.53; 2. Hosanna Christian, 45.57; 3. McKenzie, 46.71. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Hosanna Christian (Kenny Tuttle, Jacob Moore, Mikey Sanchas, Christian Coleman), 3:36.31; 2. Camas Valley (Jared Hunt, Bryson Wolfe, Nathan O’Connor, Tyler Lindsey), 3:37.02; 3. Crow, 3:43.05. SHOT PUT — 1. Aiden Jones, Pa, 48-2; 2. Colton Keeler, Pac, 41-9 3/4; 3. Tobias Vasquez, Chi, 40-8 1/4. DISCUS — 1. Shawn Recca, Cr, 129-5; 2. Mark Simonsen, Cr, 126-6; 3. Aiden Jones, Pai, 114-8. JAVELIN — 1. Jared Hunt, CV, 170-0; 2. JJ Neece, Ma, 150-7 1/2; 3. Clancy Standley, Po, 148-9. HIGH JUMP — 1. Elijah Wytcherley, Gle, 5-10; 2. Tristan Casteel, CV, 5-8; 3. Tyce Grassman, NL, 5-6. POLE VAULT — 1. Cole Vore, NL, 11-6; 2. Kross Miller, Pac, 11-0; 3. Quince Nye, Pac, 10-6. LONG JUMP — 1. JJ Neece, Ma, 20-1; 2. Silas Roth, NL, 20-1/2; 3. Mikey Sanchas, HC, 19-8. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. JJ Neece, Ma, 40-10; 2. Silas Roth, NL, 40-3 1/2; 3. Ethan Moritz, Tr, 39-6 3/4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Paisley 87, North Lake 80, Crow 60.5, Pacific 51, Elkton 44.5, Triad 41.5, Days Creek 40.5, Gilchrist 35.5, Camas Valley 35, Hosanna Christian 31, Mapleton 30, Triangle Lake 28, Chiloquin 28, McKenzie 20.5, New Hope Christian 17, Glendale 5, Umpqua Valley Christian 4, Mohawk 2.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 — 1. Noel Krissie, CV, 12.82; 2. Moriah Michaels, DC, 12.92; 3. Kya Nelson, HC, 12.93. 200 — 1. Noel Krissie, CV, 26.98; 2. Margaret Byle, Elk, 27.15; 3. Moriah Michaels, DC, 27.92. 400 — 1. Margaret Byle, Elk, 1:03.55; 2. Moriah Michaels, DC, 1:04.63; 2. Trinity Holmes, Ma, 1:11.30. 800 — 1. Abigail Sanders, Pai, 2:41.42; 2. Madison May, Cr, 2:46.51; 3. Finnja Lauber, Tr, 2:49.33. 1,500 — 1. Megan Green, Cr, 5:33.77; 2. Erica Reed, Chi, 5:51.22; 3. Finnja Lauber, Tr, 5:52.14. 3,000 — 1. Megan Green, Cr, 11:55.96; 2. Judah Koehler, NL, 12:32.33; 3. Cosie Fowler, TL, 12:40.81. 100 HURDLES — 1. Madi Hall, Pac, 16.73; 2. Vanessa Koon, Chi, 17.97; 3. Briana Church, NL, 18.33. 300 HURDLES — 1. Andrea Roth, NL, 48.46; 2. Mia Milasinovic, Pai, 49.25; 3. Madi Hall, Pac, 50.93. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Hosanna Christian (Ellie Niehus, Kya Nelson, Amelia Moore, Miriam Levesque), 53.92; 2. Paisley, 54.07; 3. Chiloquin, 57.40. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Triad (Finnja Lauber, Allison Edgar, Savannah Lutz, Bailey Gagneur), 4:34.82; 2. North Lake, 4:36.30; 3. Paisley, 4:40.91. SHOT PUT — 1. Joy DeRoss, CV, 35-11 1.2; 2. Caitlyn Frenkle, Pac, 34-10; 3. Chloe Erdahl, McK, 33-10. DISCUS — 1. Sadie Olson, Elk, 110-9; 2. Caitlyn Trenkle, Pac, 92-3; 3. Alissa Oliver, Gil, 91-8. JAVELIN — 1. Bailey Ellis, TL, 106-11 1/2; 2. Brian Church, NL, 104-3; 3. Jessica House, NL, 102-0. HIGH JUMP — 1. Mia Milasinovic, Pai, 5-0; 2. Allison Edgar, Tr, 4-11; 3. Andrea Roth, NL, 4-8. POLE VAULT — 1. Briana Church, NL, 9-0; 2. Madison May, Cr, 8-0; 3. Jessica House, NL, 7-6. LONG JUMP — 1. Moriah Michaels, DC, 16-1 1/2; 2. Madi Hall, Pac, 15-7 3/4; 3. Lattigo Norris, Pai, 15-1. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Mia Milasinovic, Pai, 33-7 1/2; 2. Madi Hall, Pac, 33-4 1/2; 3. Andrea Roth, NL, 32-1/4.
2A District track
TOLEDO — Oakland won the boys team championship and Glide came away with third-place finishes in the boys and girls meets during Saturday’s Class 2A Special District 3 track and field meet.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES
1. Oakland 154; 2. Central Linn 105; 3. Glide 101; 4. Monroe 84; 5. Waldport 65; 6. Lowell 46; 7. Toledo 38; 8. Oakridge 28; 9. Reedsport 24; 10. Yoncalla 11.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 — 1. Tyson Brasfield, L, 11.29; 2. Dustin Baze, CL, 11.47; 3. Dylan Lynn, M, 11:54. 200 — 1. Tyson Brasfield, L, 23.02; 2. Dustin Baze, CL, 23.09; 3. Easton West, OAKL, 23.48. 400 — 1. Tyson Brasfield, L, 51.38 2. Zach Young, M, 52.79, 3. Zach Holland, GLI, 55.32. 800 — 1. Wyatt Smith, OAKL, 2:09:19; 2. Nathaniel Moan, OAKL, 2:14:33; 3. Andrew Hinrichs, L, 2:15.18. 1500 — 1. Wyatt Smith, OAKL, 4:19.68; 2. Isaac Whitney, OAKR; 3. Hayden Glenn, CL, 4:28.81. 3000 —1. Isaac Whitney, OAKR, 9:35.58; 2. Hayden Glenn, CL, 9:36.70; 3. Brandon Byrd, GLI, 10:38.06. 110 Hurdles — Colton Langdon, OAKL, 16:54; 2. Caleb Day, CL, 17:53; 3. Marion Burkhart, T, 19:01. 300 Hurdles — Colton Langdon, OAKL, 44.77; 2. Caleb Day, CL, 45:10; 3. Cody Nicholson, T, 45:32. 4X100 RELAY — 1. Anthony Anderson, Dustin Baze, Zane Lindsey Luke Schaffroth, CL, 45:19; 2. Timmy Sigl, Colton Langdon, Jayden Henry, Easton West, OAKL, 46:23; 2. Austin Booker, Zak Holsey, Wyatt Schrock, Ramon Topete, WALD, 46:64. 4x400 Relay — Dustin Baze, Tony Belcastro, Zane Lindsey, Lane Jeppsen, CL, 3:38.95; 2. Nathaniel Moan, Jayden Henry, Easton West, Wyatt Smith, OAKL, 3:39.53; 3. Austin Booker, Wyatt Schrock, Zak Holsey, Ramon Topete, WALD, 3:45.68. HIGH JUMP — Zach Young, M, 6-05; 2. Kevin Meier, OAKL, 5-10; 3. Brady Priest, REED, 5-08. POLE VAULT — Kevin Meier, OAKL, 13-0; 2. Caleb Day, CL, 10-06; 3. Brody Priest, REED, 9-06. LONG JUMP — Zach Young, M, 20-03; 2. Kevin Meier, OAKL, 19-03; 3. Austin Booker, WALD, 18-11.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES
1. Monroe 130; Central Linn 117; 3. Glide 94; 4. Oakland 93; 5. Oakridge 56; 6. Waldport 51; 7. Lowell 44; 8. Toledo 37; 9. Yoncalla 22; 10. Reedsport 7.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
100 — 1. Gracie Robb, CL, 13.18; 2. Kyndal Martin, M, 13.36; 3. Ashlie Sanchez, M, 13.93. 200 — 1. Mirtha Lopez, M, 26.69; 2. McKenzie Probst, OAKR, 26.96; 3. Gracie Robb, CL, 27:52. 400 — 1. McKenzie Probst, OAKR, 59.08; 2. Mirtha Lopez, M, 1:01.81; 3. Hadassah Wilson, WALD, 1:02.81. 800 — 1. Katie Chapman, L, 5:11.10; 2. Peyton Bodi, M, 5:12.53; 3. Jenna Neal, CL, 5:24.17. 1500 — 1. Katie Chapman, L, 5:11.10; 2. Peyton Bodi, M, 5:12.53; 3. Jenna Neal, CL, 5:24.17. 3000 — 1. Katherine Abbott, OAKR, 11:36.01; 2. Jenna Neal, CL, 11:37.36; 3. Jessica Neal, CL, 11:46.38. 100 HURDLES — Kyndal Martin, MON, 15.59; 2. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, OAKL, 17:05; 3. Sarah Sigl, OAKL, 17:41. 300 HURDLES — 1. Jyndal Martin, M, 48:46; 2. Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, OAKL, 50:17; 3. Klaira Flatt, T, 51:33. 4x100 RELAY —Josie Nealon, Ryleigh Nofziger, Gracie Robb, Yarabett White, CL, 52.89; Mikayla Ivy-Wright, Arice Fragoso, Astrid Knott, Klaira Flatt, T, 54.91; 3. Kylie Anderson, Johanna Pope, Lilly Reddick, Amberlee Jones, GL, 55:89. 4X400 RELAY — 1. Makenna Chapman, Jessica Neal, Ryleigh Nofziger, McKenzie Swartzendruber, GL, 4:26.03; 2. Johanna Pope, Shaina Jordan, Taya Nehl, Holly Floto, GL, 4:34.78; 3. Johanna Simonson, Sarah Sigl, Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, Hadlley Brooksby, OAKL, 4:37.34. GIRLS SHOT PUT — 1. Laura Young, M, 36-10.75, 2. Ashley Sutton, M, 36-03.25; 3. Kaylee Hendron, GL, 35-08.50. GIRLS DISCUS — 1. Kaylee Hendron, GL, 132-03; 2. India Dishman, GL, 110-02.50; 3. Julia Schindler, M, 108-03. JAVELIN — 1. Johanna Pope, GL, 109.04; 2. Shanuasi Hardy, YON, 100-4; 3. Brooke Edmonon, OAKL, 97-2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Hadley Brooksby. OAKL, 34-4.75; 2. Holly Floto, GL, 33-1; 3. Mirtha Lopez, MON, 31-1.75.
