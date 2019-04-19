FLORENCE — Roseburg and Sutherlin sent athletes to the Central Coast Invitational track and field meet at Siuslaw High School on Friday.
The Sutherlin boys placed sixth out of 10 teams, while the girls finished sixth out of 11.
On the boys' side for the Bulldogs, there was only one first place finisher as Gavin Eastwood won the high jump with a best jump of 5-10. Sutherlin's only other top three finisher was Bryce Olsen in the long jump with a mark of 18-6.
The Sutherlin girls had just one top three finisher. Jadyn Vermillion placed first in the long jump (16-6) and was second in the triple jump (33-6).
Roseburg sent a small group of mostly junior and senior JV athletes with a small collection of varsity distance runners to the meet to give team members an opportunity to compete this week after a dual with Sheldon on Wednesday.
The Tribe had no winners and their top finishers were Bryce Konopaski, who placed fifth in the high jump (5-8), and Samantha Eichman, who placed fourth in the 800 (2:29.52).
BOYS TEAM SCORES — 1. Newport 180; 2. Philomath 146; 3. Dallas 135.5; 4. Siuslaw 70.5; 5. Central Linn 57; 6. Sutherlin 24; 7. Waldport 20; 8. Roseburg 17; 9. Oak Hill 9; 10. Toledo 3.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES — 1. Philomath 177; 2. Newport 139; 3. Siuslaw 125; 4. Dallas 62; 5. Roseburg 38; 6. Sutherlin 30; 7. Central Linn 26; 8. Waldport 25; 9. Alsea 19; 10. Toledo 9; 11. Oak Hill 6.
