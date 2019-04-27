SWEET HOME — Sutherlin sophomore Jadyn Vermillion had a banner day of track and field on Saturday.
Vermillion won the girls long jump (16-9) and triple jump (35-1 2/2) and finished second in the 200 meters (26.76) in the Meet of Champions at Husky Field.
Sutherlin freshman Mallory Turner finished second in the girls high jump (4-10). Camas Valley junior Noel Krissie had a strong day on the track, placing second in the 100 (12.84), third in the 200 (27.06) and fourth in the 400 (1:02.25).
The Sutherlin girls 4x100 relay team of Shakiyah Candelaria, Turner, Sierra Nielsen and Abby Masterfield finished third (51.82). Nielsen, a freshman, finished fourth in the 200 (27.19) and sixth in the 100 (13.28).
Sophomore Joy DeRoss of C.V. placed fourth in the girls shot put (37-3 3/4) and took seventh in the discus (102-9). C.V. freshman Clara DeRoss was third in the javelin (105-9).
In the boys' meet, junior Jared Hunt of Camas Valley finished third in the javelin (162-9). The C.V. 4x400 relay team of Nathan O'Connor, Tyler Lindsey, Bryson Wolfe and Hunt was fourth (3:41.52).
Wolfe, a senior, finished eighth in the 200 (24.00). Junior Gavin Eastwood of Sutherlin placed fifth in the high jump (6-0).
The Philomath girls (130.5 points) and Sisters boys (101) captured team crowns. The Sutherlin girls finished fourth (51) and Camas Valley was seventh (32).
