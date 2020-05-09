Mayah Pappas won’t leave Roseburg High School as one of the greatest track and field athletes in school history.
But to those who have been around the personable 18-year-old during her time at RHS, Pappas carries special traits in other areas.
She was the epitome of a student-athlete, finishing with a grade-point average of 3.97.
Her positive influence as a teammate and leader on the track team was enormous, according to RHS head track coach Gwen Bartlett. No wonder Pappas, who battled some injuries, received the Most Inspirational award for the girls team the past two years.
“Over the last four years, her contributions to the program have helped build a culture of respect and sportsmanship,” Bartlett said in an email. “Mayah leads by example and encourages her teammates to work hard and persevere, and when an athlete sets that tone, it sure makes it easier for the coach.
“She competes with all of her heart. She may be very well the sweetest kid I’ve ever coached.”
Assistant coach Jim Early, who worked with Pappas in the long jump, paid the ultimate compliment.
“When I think of Mayah, I think of who she is as a person,” Early said. “She’s a great human being. If I had a daughter, I’d want her to grow up and be like Mayah Pappas.
“I’ve been coaching high school sports for 31 years and have been lucky to coach some talented individuals. And great individuals — none better than Mayah Pappas.”
The 5-foot-8 Pappas is among the RHS seniors who had their spring sports seasons canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fortunately, she’ll get to continue her track career next year at Northwest Christian University in Eugene — soon to be Bushnell University, an NAIA school.
“It definitely is a bummer (not having a season),” Pappas said. “I think we’ve all been able to handle it in different ways. For me, I’ve really prayed about it a lot. I know God has a plan for my life and I’m just grateful for the opportunity to participate next year.”
Pappas would’ve been the Indians’ top returning long jumper and was hoping to qualify for the Class 6A state meet for the first time. One goal was to break her personal record of 16 feet, 11 3/4 inches set last year.
She was expecting to be a member of the 4x400-meter relay team, and run some open 400s.
“I was looking forward to having a goofy season and just having fun,” Pappas said. “Definitely looking to reach the 17-foot barrier (in the long jump).”
The experiences with the team seemed to mean just as much to Pappas as the performances did.
“The atmosphere is the best thing you could ever imagine,” she said. “Everyone comes together and the coaches are so supportive, and that’s why we do get a lot of kids out for track, because of the team connectivity.
“Track is an individual sport, but it’s the team aspect where everyone gets to come together. The bus rides are so fun. It’s the little things during the season that matter the most and you grow friendships with all the kids who come out.”
Early always admired Pappas’ support for the team.
“Regardless of the type of day she was having, she’d always make sure she was encouraging and cheering on her teammates,” Early said. “Even if she was having a bad day competitively, you wouldn’t know it by the way she was treating other people. She kept doing the right things.”
Bartlett added, “We have a lot of behind the scenes tasks and Mayah always stepped up to help out. She carried equipment to and from the bus, gathered the team and led warmups, and helped with communicating with the athletes when reminders and announcements went out. She’s that type of person who goes out of her way to help others.”
Pappas would like to be remembered for her positivity.
“I really like to make friends with most people, and make sure everyone is having a good day and just smile,” she said. “I think everyone looks at me and thinks she’s such a happy person all the time, which makes me feel good about myself.”
Following graduation on June 6, Pappas will embark on the next phase of her life.
She’s thrilled about getting to compete in college track, just like her father did.
Paul Pappas — whose younger brother Tom starred at Tennessee and competed in three Olympic decathlons — was a standout athlete at Glendale High School in the early 1990s, winning a pair of Class 2A state titles in the pole vault. He also captured a state crown at 157 pounds in wrestling before becoming a decathlete at the University of Oregon.
Billy Pappas, the youngest of the brothers, also was a decathlete for the Ducks.
“I’d like to continue doing the long jump and do some sprinting for (Bushnell),” Mayah Pappas said. “I’m looking forward to getting faster. That will significantly improve my jumps, getting speed on the runway.”
