The seniors got the Roseburg boys track and field team off to a good start in the Southwest Conference district meet on Thursday at Sheldon High School’s Roger Herbert Track in Eugene.
Collin Warmouth won the javelin and Carson Ellis earned a state berth with a runner-up finish in the shot put for the Indians, who were in second place in the team standings with 36 points. Grants Pass (65) held the lead.
Grants Pass also set the pace in the girls’ meet, scoring 58 points. Roseburg (20) was in fifth.
Warmouth, in his first season of track, threw the javelin 178 feet, 10 inches. He wasn’t seriously threatened, with North Medford’s Colby Neron in second (165-10) and Ellis finishing third (152-10). Hunter Blix also scored for the Tribe, placing eighth (130-4).
“Collin did what was expected,” RHS head coach Gwen Bartlett said. “We knew he could pull out first if he threw well. He scratched on his first throw, but came back and got the win. We’re excited for him.”
Ellis was far off his PR in the shot put, heaving the iron ball 46-9 1/2. Still, it was good enough to send him to state again. Riley Bonney of Grants Pass was the winner (49-10 1/2).
“I don’t think Carson is at full strength,” Bartlett said. “I know he’s a little disappointed in himself, but he got second. He’ll get a second opportunity to work through it.”
The Indians got a third-place finish from freshman Landyn Dupper in the long jump (20-6 3/4). Sheldon’s DJ Seguin went 20-7 1/4 on his final attempt to move past Dupper and claim the second state berth. Jaren Emptage of G.P. won the title (22-10).
“Landyn and Carson (Six, who finished a non-scoring ninth) were the only two freshmen in the finals,” Bartlett said. “That was a hard pill to swallow for Landyn (falling short of state), but both our jumpers have great futures.”
Also scoring for Roseburg were Zachary Traul in the 3,000 meters (fifth, 8:49.70) and Ethan Pariani in the pole vault (eighth, 10-3).
Bartlett was happy about the sprinters. Finn Fluegel advanced to the final in the 100, Chahaya Hill made it in the 200 and Merhawi Lake, Eddie Herskovitz and Jonathan Colunga all advanced in the 400.
Elijah Hansen had the top qualifying time in the 800 (1:59.75).
“Overall, I’m very pleased,” Bartlett said.
On the girls’ side, senior Erin Mendelson and freshman Eliza Eckman each had third-place finishes for Roseburg.
Mendelson cleared 9-9 in the pole vault, a PR. Eckman clocked 10:38.83 in the 3,000, a PR.
“That’s a good finish for Erin,” Bartlett said. “Eliza ran a smart race. She was patient and ran her race.”
Other scorers for the Indians included Mayah Pappas in the long jump (fifth, 16-9 1/2), Gretchen Lucido in the javelin (sixth, 103-3) and freshman Jaden Warmouth in the shot put (eighth, 29-4 1/4).
Roseburg’s Gracious Lusby advanced to the 100 and 200 finals. South Eugene senior Elise Unruh-Thomas had the top qualifying times in both races.
The meet will resume at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, with 12 finals scheduled on both sides.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 65, Roseburg 36, South Eugene 27.5, North Medford 27.5, Sheldon 20, South Medford 19.
POLE VAULT — 1. Simon Seung Park, SE, 15-6; 2. Kolby Bautista, GP, 14-0; 3. Kyndle Young, GP, 12-9; 4. Turner Nye, NM, 12-9; 5. Jayden Brown, GP, 12-3; 6. Anthony Cruthirds, NM, 11-9; 7. Isaac Baker, SM, 10-3; 8. Ethan Pariani, R, 10-3.
JAVELIN — 1. Collin Warmouth, R, 178-10; 2. Colby Neron, NM, 165-10; 3. Carson Ellis, R, 152-10; 4. Tristin Kohler, SM, 151-6; 5. Riley Bonney, GP, 149-8; 6. Cole Nicholas, GP, 143-2; 7. Sam Willis, SM, 140-10; 8. Hunter Blix, R, 130-4.
SHOT PUT — 1. Riley Bonney, GP, 49-10 1/2; 2. Carson Ellis, R, 46-9 1/2; 3. Tony Bench, NM, 43-10 3/4; 4. Andrew Prulhiere, GP, 43-5 3/4; 5. Daniel Stephens, GP, 41-3; 6. Jacob Hermant, SM, 40-11 3/4; 7. Charles Richardson, SE, 39-10 3/4; 8. Bradley Reed, NM, 38-9 3/4.
LONG JUMP — 1. Jaren Emptage, GP, 22-10; 2. DJ Seguin, Sh, 20-7 1/4; 3. Landyn Dupper, R, 20-6 3/4; 4. Jacob Trone, SE, 20-5; 5. Chance Costanzo, NM, 20-5; 6. Jarod Lee, GP, 20-3 1/2; 7. Rhett Roberts, SE, 20-1; 8. Jackson Wiles, Sh, 19-11 3/4.
3,000 — 1. Vincent Mestler, Sh, 8:39.89; 2. Daniel Beckstead, GP, 8:40.44; 3. Ian Twyman, SE, 8:40.99; 4. Michael Maiorano, SM, 8:42.22; 5. Zachary Traul, R, 8:49.70; 6. Nate Tavakolian, SE, 8:57.89; 7. Tanner Sayers, SM, 9:00.06; 8. Benjamin Collins, Sh, 9:01.84.
Roseburg Qualifiers
for Saturday Finals
100 — Finn Fluegel, 11.37; Landyn Dupper, 11.47. 200 — Chahaya Hill, 23.82. 400 — Merhawi Lake, 52.67; Eddie Herskovitz, 52.95; Jonathan Colunga, 53.42. 800 — Elijah Hansen, 1:59.75.
Non-Qualifiers
100 — Chahaya Hill, 11.81. 200 — John Dauterman, 24.36. 800 — John Sajo, 2:12.36; Nicholas Looper, 2:12.52. 110 HURDLES — Boone Olson, 17.52; Charles Anderson, 18.07; Timothy Do, 20.06. 300 HURDLES — Charles Anderson, 44.35; Boone Olson, 45.56; Timothy Do, 46.75.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 58, Sheldon 41, South Eugene 37, North Medford 27, Roseburg 20, South Medford 12.
POLE VAULT — 1. Maya Kaperick, SE, 11-6; 2. Saige Baumann, GP, 10-0; 3. Erin Mendelson, R, 9-9; 4. Galena Baumann, GP, 9-3; 5. Brynli Logue, GP, 8-3; 6. Sophia Elam, NM, 7-9; 7. Claire Greatwood, Sh, 7-3; 8. Lauren Meyer, Sh, 7-3.
JAVELIN — 1. Kamaile Kaeo, NM, 120-7; 2. Mackenzie Van Ess, GP, 112-10; 3. Bella Moses, SE, 112-7; 4. Kami Walk, Sh, 110-8; 5. Jessalyn England, GP, 106-10; 6. Gretchen Lucido, R, 103-3; 7. Skylar Willey, GP, 103-2; 8. Taryn Holmes, NM, 98-3.
SHOT PUT — 1. Jaida Ross, NM, 43-8 1/4; 2. Kami Walk, Sh, 37-7 3/4; 3. Molly Guerra, GP, 34-7 1/2; 4. Jessalyn England, GP, 33-9 1/2; 5. Cae’Emone Baasha, GP, 32-6; 6. Laila Johansson, SE, 31-4 1/2; 7. Katelyn Foutz, Sh, 31-4; 8. Jaden Warmouth, R, 29-4 1/4.
LONG JUMP — 1. Kathryn Clark, Sh, 18-1 1/4; 2. Ella Thomas, Sh, 17-8 3/4; 3. Camdyn Bruner, GP, 17-3; 4. Catherine Touchette, SE, 17-1/2; 5. Mayah Pappas, R, 16-9 1/2; 6. Jane Ersepke, NM, 16-1 1/4; 7. Tatum Stuart, GP, 15-9 1/2; 8. Nina Van Ryzin, SE, 15-7 3/4.
3,000 — 1. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 10:30.25; 2. Kate Bouse, SE, 10:33.67; 3. Eliza Eckman, R, 10:38.83; 4. Kaylin Sheley, Sh, 10:59.00; 5. Samantha Dara, GP, 11:02.96; 6. Aimee Boechler, SE, 11:03.36; 7. Emily Nash, SM, 11:09.88; 8. Anna Tavakolian, SE, 11:11.40.
Roseburg Qualifiers
for Saturday Finals
100 — Gracious Lusby, 12.38. 200 — Gracious Lusby, 25.53.
Non-Qualifiers
100 — Carly Watkins, 13.55; Shaelee Shears, 14.13. 200 — Carly Watkins, 28.24; Shaelee Shears, 28.91. 400 — Carlie Arnold, 1:06.63. 800 — Nina Willhoft, 2:33.95; Sophia Tate, 2:37.32; Trinity Minyard, 2:41.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.