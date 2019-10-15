BONANZA — The Glide volleyball team dropped a Southern Cascade League match to Bonanza on Tuesday night in straight sets.
Scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-23. The Antlers (15-4, 9-0 SCL) clinched at least a tie for the league title and the Wildcats (9-11, 7-3) are in a battle with Butte Falls and Lost River for second.
No individual statistics were provided by Glide. The Wildcats travel to Butte Falls on Thursday.
