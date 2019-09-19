GLIDE — Bonanza knocked Glide out of first place in the Southern Cascade League volleyball race with a victory in straight sets on Thursday night.
Scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-12.
Zoe Parazoo made 11 digs for the Wildcats (4-8, 3-1 SCL). Freshman Teagan Triplett contributed five kills and six digs, McKynzie Swain chipped in 12 assists and Lily Ranger had eight assists. Glide coach Stephanie Furlong said Kylie Anderson played well defensively.
"Our defense was on, but we made a ton of hitting and service errors," Furlong said.
Glide will play in the St. Mary's Tournament Saturday.
