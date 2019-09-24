GLIDE — Butte Falls handed Glide a loss in three sets on Tuesday in a Southern Cascade League volleyball match.
Scores were 26-24, 25-17, 25-18.
Kylie Anderson had 10 kills and five aces for the Wildcats (5-9, 3-2 SCL). Freshman Teagan Triplett added eight kills and McKynzie Swain contributed 12 assists. Glide was without junior middle blocker Ruby Livingston (concussion).
Glide will travel to Merrill Thursday to meet Lost River.
