CAMAS VALLEY — The unbeaten Camas Valley volleyball team recovered from a loss in the first game and defeated winless New Hope Christian in four in a Skyline League South match on Thursday.
Scores were 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.
Brooklyn Wolfe finished with seven kills, Clara DeRoss and Hailey Holmgren each added five kills and Kassidy Roberson contributed nine aces for the Hornets (5-0, 3-0 South).
"I think I aged 10 years tonight," C.V. coach Tresta Payne joked. "I was proud of our team for coming from behind and overcoming a big deficit in the third set."
The Hornets face Yoncalla and Umpqua Valley Christian at UVC next Thursday.
